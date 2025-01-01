- English
Observability
These articles provide information about monitoring your services via the control panel.
About Observability
You can use the Observability pages in the Fastly control panel to monitor your Fastly CDN and Compute services. Before you begin About…Read more
Alerts
These articles provide basic information about the Alerts feature.
The Alerts feature lets you set configuration rules, also known as alert definitions , that define the conditions that should trigger an…Read more
The Alerts feature displays a notification in the Fastly control panel and sends messages to your custom integrations (e.g., Slack…Read more
An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled…Read more
Alert integrations are external channels that receive notifications when alerts are triggered. When creating an alert definition , you…Read more
Observability Dashboards
The Services menu contains links to two pages that display high-level metrics for your services: Service Overview : page that contains the…Read more
The Domains page gives you access to the Domain Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into response data…Read more
The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses…Read more
The Insights page provides insights based on stored log data for your Deliver service, allowing you to proactively identify trends…Read more
The Logs menu contains links to two pages that provide access to log data for your services: Tailing : provides access to Compute log…Read more
The Custom Dashboards page is where you access Observability dashboards that you've customized . You can customize dashboards to include…Read more
From the Observability pages, you can access custom dashboards that you build to make relevant metrics for a service more visible and…Read more