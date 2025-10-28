Managed Security Professional

Managed Security Professional provides your organization with continuous monitoring of your included Fastly security products, proactive action by Fastly in the event of an identified security incident, enhanced access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC), and periodic consultation with a Designated Security Specialist for strategic security solutions reviews and planning. Together, Fastly's CSOC team and your Designated Security Specialist support the design, implementation, and maintenance of your security solutions by consulting on initial configuration, requested maintenance, monitoring, and attack support.

The following table summarizes what Managed Security Professional provides:

Support offering Details CSOC proactive monitoring of Fastly security products 24/7/365. CSOC availability for general requests and inquiries 24/7/365. CSOC availability for critical security incidents 24/7/365. General inquiries response times Within 24 hours. Customer-identified critical security incident response times Within 15 minutes of notice with active troubleshooting starting within 30 minutes of acknowledgement of incident severity. Emergency phone number Included. Emergency email address Included. Dedicated security chat channel Included. Post-event report Upon request or at Fastly's discretion. Security report Once per quarter. Reviews Upon request, up to one per quarter, during business days and business hours, remote-only, limited to a maximum duration of 2 hours, and must be requested 10 business days in advance.

Definitions

"Business Hours" are 8AM-6PM during a Business Day in California or New York.

"Business Days" are Monday through Friday, excluding any day that is a US national holiday.

A "critical security incident" is an event that creates significant business impact or loss of availability for your production environments, or that threatens the integrity or confidentiality of your proprietary information.

"Fastly Control" means elements entirely under Fastly's control and not a consequence of (a) your hardware or software failures, (b) you or your end user's connectivity issues, (c) your operator errors, (d) traffic amounts that exceed your Permitted Utilization as defined in the Terms and Conditions, (e) your corrupted content, (f) acts of god (any) or war, or earthquakes, or terrorist actions.

"Full-Site Delivery Services" means the configuration for a website, app, API, or anything else to be served through Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery product.

Prerequisites

To purchase and use Managed Security Professional, you must also purchase Fastly Full-Site Delivery and Network Services Enterprise Support, along with either Next-Gen WAF or Edge Rate Limiting.

To ensure accurate responses to requests and incident reports, you must ensure your account contact information remains up-to-date. The CSOC team can help you verify this information at any time.

Features

Fastly offers Managed Security Professional for the term as indicated in your Service Order. It includes the following features.

Fastly will continuously monitor your included Fastly Security products and Fastly Full-Site Delivery for early detection of security events and take proactive action in the event we identify a security event resulting in a security incident. The set of security events we monitor may change over time. You can request a current listing of the security incidents we monitor by submitting a general request to the CSOC. We will follow the contact procedures defined in your runbook in the event that we need to contact you prior to taking an action. It is your responsibility to notify us if any of your contact methods or permitted actions need to change.

The proactive actions Fastly may take on your behalf are explicitly permitted by you and documented in your customer runbook. During onboarding, we'll agree on which actions we may take and you can update these actions by contacting the CSOC. Actions you may permit us to take can include, but are not limited to contacting you if we identify a security event requiring mitigation action and taking proactive action to mitigate the event.

Post-event reports

At Fastly's discretion or at your request, Fastly will provide post-event reports for security incidents. These reports will document what Fastly observed and what actions were taken.

Quarterly security report

Once a quarter, Fastly will send you a report documenting events observed and actions taken over the past month, recommendations for configuration changes and maintenance, and product updates.

Account and event reviews

At your request, Fastly will schedule 2-hour account and event reviews during US business hours, up to once per quarter during the term of your subscription, with a designated security specialist who will review recent security events and actions taken, review configurations, consult with you on rule creation, review security product roadmaps with you, and discuss your overall security health. Because some review discussions require advance preparation, you must schedule them at least two weeks in advance by making a request by contacting the CSOC. You won't be entitled to any refunds or credits for unused reviews.

Priority CSOC access

By purchasing Managed Security Professional, you will be entitled to 24/7 access to Fastly's CSOC for assistance with incidents, configuration changes, and general inquiries. To receive this assistance, you may initiate contact via:

Phone number. You will receive a phone number to initiate contact with Fastly's CSOC and to report critical security incidents. Fastly personnel can also establish audio and video conferencing (free app or browser plug-in required) for real-time voice and video communications.

You will receive a phone number to initiate contact with Fastly's CSOC and to report critical security incidents. Fastly personnel can also establish audio and video conferencing (free app or browser plug-in required) for real-time voice and video communications. Email address. You will receive an email address to initiate contact with Fastly's CSOC for general support questions as well as an emergency email address for reporting of critical security incidents.

You will receive an email address to initiate contact with Fastly's CSOC for general support questions as well as an emergency email address for reporting of critical security incidents. Chat channel. You will receive a dedicated security chat channel for real-time communications to discuss security event notifications, general security product support and questions. The chat channel will be monitored 24/7 by Fastly’s CSOC. Inquiries regarding critical security incidents should be communicated using the notification mechanism that will be described during onboarding. Though subject to change, Fastly's current chat provider is Slack (www.slack.com).

Each of these contact methods will be provided to you (as applicable) during your onboarding period.

Support requests and response times

Fastly's response times and status updates vary based on request and incident severity.

General requests and inquiries

You may initiate general requests and inquiries by creating a ticket via the general support email address provided to Managed Security Professional customers or by submitting a ticket via the Next-Gen WAF control panel and we will acknowledge your general outreach within two hours of its receipt. We will begin addressing your ticket within 24 hours of acknowledging its receipt and will provide status updates to you once daily on each subsequent day until the incident is resolved or is believed to be outside of Fastly's control.

Critical security incidents

Although Managed Security Professional includes continuous monitoring and proactive response to security incidents, there may be times where you need to notify us of a critical security incident requiring support. Support for critical security incidents that you identify can only be initiated via the emergency email address provided to Managed Security Professional customers (not chat) or by selecting the Urgent priority when submitting a ticket via the Next-Gen WAF control panel. The ultimate classification of a request submitted by either of these methods will be determined solely by Fastly based on various factors including input and information you provide.

Fastly will acknowledge your critical security incident outreach within fifteen (15) minutes of its receipt. If classified as a critical security incident, we will begin actively troubleshooting these incidents within thirty (30) minutes of acknowledging your ticket and will provide an initial status update within an hour of acknowledging your ticket, with subsequent updates at least every four (4) hours thereafter unless an alternative update cadence has been agreed upon. Fastly will continue to work until the incident impact has been mitigated or is believed to be outside of Fastly's control.

Response SLA and credit terms

If you have purchased Managed Security Professional and, during a critical security incident, there is a material delay in response or notification time and the cause of the delay is within Fastly's control, a one-time credit of $500 per critical security incident will be credited to your account. Specifically:

Requests for invoice credits must be made within 30 calendar days of the critical security incident that triggered the service credit.

All requests for invoice credits must be made to billing@fastly.com.

A pending invoice credit does not release you from your obligation to pay all Fastly's submitted invoices in full when due.

Invoice credits will be applied to the invoice generated two months following the month in which the credits were incurred.

If in any consecutive three-month period where three (3) or more support response or notification time objectives are not met and the failure to meet the objectives materially adversely impacted you, you will have 30 days to terminate the Managed Security Professional subscription following the third response failure. You must notify Fastly of your intention to terminate the Managed Security Professional subscription, or the Managed Security Professional portion of any bundled subscription, within thirty (30) days of the triggering event. No other remedy or refund will be available other than your ability to terminate your subscription to Managed Security Professional.

Observational logging

Fastly will access and use your logs as part of Managed Security Professional. Logs will be used by Fastly to provide you with support, to monitor and maintain your Fastly security products, and as a means of threat detection.

Fastly will collect, store, and use a sampled subset of logging information generated by the Fastly content delivery network and security products (including IP addresses) for purposes including, but not limited to, monitoring product behavior, managing false positives, making configuration adjustments, producing periodic customer reports, making improvements to our products and services, improving our detection capabilities, and detecting potential security incidents. Fastly will do this by establishing a logging endpoint in your service configuration that will securely collect logging information in a third-party storage provider. Fastly will derive aggregated, anonymized data from the logs collected. This data will be used to improve security products and services for all subscribers, and includes statistical analyses as well as the development of security research and threat intelligence products.

By subscribing to Managed Security Professional, you instruct Fastly to access and use the logs for providing the above purpose in accordance with the Fastly Documentation. Sampled logged data will be deleted on a rolling basis and in any event retained no longer than thirty (30) days unless otherwise agreed to by you. Aggregated data will be deleted on a rolling basis and in any event retained no longer than ninety (90) days unless otherwise agreed to by you.

Limitations

Managed Security Professional has the following limitations:

Origin administration and access. Fastly will not directly access or administer your origin systems at any time.

Fastly will not directly access or administer your origin systems at any time. Third-party product administration. Fastly will not administer third-party products or services.

Fastly will not administer third-party products or services. Identity verification. For contacts via telephone, we encourage you to establish authentication methods to verify that individuals reporting issues via telephone are authorized to make inquiries or request changes to account configurations on your behalf. Authentication methods may include use of an account authorization passphrase, Slack challenge process, or email verification. If an individual reporting an issue via telephone is not able to have their identity verified, they may report issues but not receive any account information or initiate account changes and your account's administrators will be notified of requests or inquiries.

For contacts via telephone, we encourage you to establish authentication methods to verify that individuals reporting issues via telephone are authorized to make inquiries or request changes to account configurations on your behalf. Authentication methods may include use of an account authorization passphrase, Slack challenge process, or email verification. If an individual reporting an issue via telephone is not able to have their identity verified, they may report issues but not receive any account information or initiate account changes and your account's administrators will be notified of requests or inquiries. Services monitored. We will monitor up to two Full-Site Delivery Services. Monitoring for additional services is available via add-on purchase.

No security product, including those security services offered by Fastly, will detect or prevent all possible attacks or threats. As a subscriber, you should maintain appropriate security controls on all web applications and origins. The use of Fastly's security products does not relieve you of this obligation. As a subscriber, you should test and validate the effectiveness of Fastly's security services to the extent possible prior to deploying these services in production, continuously monitor their performance, and adjust these services as appropriate to address changes in your web applications, origin services, and configurations of the other aspects of your Fastly services.