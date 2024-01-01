Inclusion and Diversity

At Fastly, we are committed to inclusion and diversity (I&D). We believe that the diversity of the global communities we serve should be reflected in everything we do if we want to make impactful differences for those communities, especially those that are disadvantaged or marginalized. The communities we serve have different perspectives and lived experiences that we can learn from. Understanding those perspectives will allow us to change how we think.

We invite you to join the Fastly Documentation team in our annual goal to educate ourselves and share what we learn via links to people, holidays, and other significant dates that are important to the culture of our fellow Fastlyans and the communities they serve. Specifically, we want to:

educate people on interesting aspects of the culture of fellow Fastlyans, especially during awareness months;

highlight additional information about a holiday, day of recognition, or period of awareness that's important to us; and

increase awareness around non-dominant and cultural holidays.

Follow your curious spirit and click on these links when you notice them. Through education and increased awareness, we hope to create community-building opportunities that go beyond Fastly.

All highlights for 2024

October 2024

Date Event or person Description October 2 🇪🇸 Ángela Ruiz Robles Ángela Ruiz Robles (she/her) was a Spanish teacher and inventor credited for inventing the mechanical precursor to the e-book. October 9 🇬🇹 Luis von Ahn Luis von Ahn (he/him) is a Guatemalan computer scientist, professor, and entrepreneur and founder of companies reCAPTCHA and DuoLingo.

September 2024

Date Event or person Description September 18 🇲🇽 Krystal Puga Krystal Puga (she/her) is a Mexican engineer whose work includes systems engineering for the James Webb Space Telescope and Artemis missions. September 25 🇨🇴 Angela Guzman Angela Guzman (she/her) is a Colombian-American graphic designer best known for designing the original set of Apple Emoji as a design intern at Apple.

August 2024

Date Event or person Description August 1 🐶 DOGust The month of August is National Dog Month, and August 1 is the universal ceremonial birthday for shelter dogs when their actual birthday isn't known. August 12 🌎 International Youth Day International Youth Day raises awareness for the cultural and legal issues that impact young people today.

July 2024

Date Event or person Description July 14 International Non-binary People's Day International Non-binary People's Day is observed on July 14th each year because it is the exact midpoint between international men's day and international women's day. It is aimed at raising awareness around issues faced by non-binary people around the world. July 21 🙏 Guru Purnima Guru Purnima is a religious festival celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan and observes and honors one's chosen spiritual teachers and leaders.

June 2024

Date Event or person Description June 1-30 🌈 LGBTQIA+ US Pride Month Pride month honors the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall rebellion and raises awareness of works that seek to achieve equal justice and opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning Americans. June 5 Wendy Carlos Wendy Carlos (she/her) is a transgender American musician and composer best known for her electronic music and film scores. Within the tech community she is well known for composing the 1982 soundtrack to the original Tron movie. June 12 🖨 Jemma Redmond Jemma Redmond (she/her) was a nano-bioscience engineer who pioneered the use of living cells as 3D printing materials as well as the robotic tooling required to ensure that the organic materials remained alive during the printing process. Up to her untimely death, she frequently spoke publicly about being intersex and about her desire to eventually be able to print a functioning uterus. Her discoveries form the foundation of current research in using bioprinted body parts in life-saving surgeries. June 19 💻 Lynn Conway Lynn Conway (she/her) was a computer scientist, engineer, and transgender activist. Her pioneering research in the supercomputer industry formed the basis for creating modern, high-performance microprocessors. Without her work, the computer technology revolution of the 1980s would likely have been delayed by decades. June 26 🐪 Audrey Táng Fèng Audrey Táng Fèng (all pronouns) is a non-binary, free software programmer, former entrepreneur, and Taiwan's inaugural Digital Minister of Digital Affairs. She is also Taiwan's first transgender minister and the youngest minister in the country's history. She is considered a pioneer in Perl programming and currently advocates the use of digital social innovation to empower democracy.

May 2024

Date Event or person Description May 1 💉 Wong Yee Ching Wong Yee Ching (she/her) was a Chinese-American virologist and molecular biologist who discovered the link between HIV and AIDS and whose research provided the foundation for investigating treatments for emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19. May 5 ✡️ Yom HaShoah Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is a day of commemoration for the approximately six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, and for the Jewish resistance in that period. May 15 🦸 Sana Amanat Sana Amanat (she/her) is an American comic book editor and an executive of production and development at Marvel Studios. She is known for co-creating Kamala Khan, the alter-ego of the super hero known as Ms. Marvel and the first Muslim-American superhero with a solo Marvel Comics series. May 22 🪸 Dr. Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott Dr. Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott (she/her) was the first Native Hawaiian woman to receive a PhD in science. Known as the “First Lady of Limu” (“limu” being the native Hawaiian word for “seaweed”), Abbott discovered more than 200 species of algae and is regarded as the world’s leading expert on algae in the Pacific Ocean basin. May 29 🇵🇭 Aileen Judan-Jiao Aileen Judan-Jiao (she/her) is the President and Country General Manager of IBM Philippines and the first homegrown Filipina leader of IBM Philippines. Through IBM’s SkillsBuild program, she is pushing to to upskill the Philippine workforce in artificial intelligence and other technologies through free online courses.

April 2024

Date Event or person Description April 2 🪶 landless acknowledgment Nate Marshall (he/him) is an African-American writer, editor, educator, and MC. His poetry is inspired by the places that shaped him, especially the southside of Chicago where he grew up. April 9 🪶 The City in Which I Love You Li-Young Lee (he/him) is a Chinese-American poet. His work is influenced by classical Chinese poets and known for its lyricism and use of silence. April 16 🪶 Mami Came to this Country as a Nanny Elizabeth Acevedo (she/her) is a Dominican-American poet and author of several young adult novels in verse. Her poetry and books are influenced by Dominican and New York culture. April 23 🪶 Notebook Fragments Ocean Vuong (he/him) is a Vietnamese American poet, essayist, and novelist. His poetry emphasizes the relationship between form and content. April 30 🪶 Separation Wall Naomi Shihab Nye (she/her) is a Palestinian-American poet, editor, songwriter, and novelist. Her work has been described as, “international in scope and internal in focus.”

March 2024

Date Event or person Description March 6 🇵🇸 Abeer Abu Ghaith Abeer Abu Ghaith (she/her) is a tech entrepreneur and social activist who is often called “Palestine's first female high-tech entrepreneur.” Born in a refugee camp in Jordan, she went on to found MENA Alliances, a business dedicated to connecting global companies with highly skilled, vetted talent from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. March 13 🩺 Dr. Rachel Levine Dr. Rachel Levine (she/her) is the United State’s Assistant Secretary for Health and a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Along with being one of the few openly transgender U.S. government officials, she is the first openly transgender four-star officer of any of the nation’s uniformed services. March 20 🚀 Katherine Johnson Katherine Johnson (she/her) was an American mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics as a NASA employee were critical to the success of many space flights including the first orbital moon flight and Apollo 11. March 27 🇳🇬🇬🇧 Anne-Marie Imafidon Anne-Marie Imafidon (she/her) is the youngest girl ever to pass A-level computing (aged 11) and one of the youngest to achieve a Computer Science Masters from Oxford University. A true prodigy, she uses her platform to inspire and promote the next generation of women in STEM. March 31st 🩵🩷🤍 International Transgender Day of Visibility Celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of discrimination faced by them worldwide.

February 2024

Date Event or person Description February 1-28 ❤️🖤💚 US Black History Month US Black History Month celebrates the people and events in the history of the African and Black diaspora. February 7 Lonnie G. Johnson Lonnie Johnson (he/him) is an American inventor and aerospace engineer who holds more than 250 patents, among them the patent for the Super Soaker toy. February 14 📚 Belle da Costa Greene Belle da Costa Greene (she/her) was the private librarian of J. Pierpont Morgan. She was responsible for acquiring countless significant collection items and also advocating for those items to be available to the public. February 21 👨🏿‍💻 Matt Mitchell Matt Mitchell (he/him) is a hacker and leader in the field of digital privacy and anti-surveillance advocacy. He also founded CryptoHarlem, a non-profit organization dedicated to cybersecurity education and advocacy. February 28 👁️ Marie van Brittan Brown Marie van Brittan Brown (she/her) was an American nurse and inventor of the first home security system. As the forerunner for modern home security camera and alarm systems, her invention continues to be cited in most home-security patent applications today.

January 2024

Date Event or person Description January 4 ⚫️ World Braille Day World Braille Day raises awareness of the importance of Braille, a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols, as a means of communication for blind and partially sighted people. January 16 🫶🏿 National Day of Racial Healing The National Day of Racial Healing is a time to contemplate our shared values and create the blueprint together for #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism. Launched in 2017, it is an opportunity to bring ALL people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a more just and equitable world.

