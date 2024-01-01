Security

These articles provide information about Fastly products that deliver web application and API protection.

Bot Management

Fastly's Bot Management product provides you with visibility into bot traffic, allowing you to identify bots and automations directly at…

Read more
Certainly

Certainly is Fastly's publicly-trusted certification authority (CA) that generates Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates to provide…

Read more
Edge Rate Limiting

Fastly’s Edge Rate Limiting provides customers with the ability to count client requests and optionally penalize clients for exceeding set…

Read more
Fastly DDoS Protection

Fastly DDoS Protection provides real-time visibility into and defense against common Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed…

Read more
Fastly Next-Gen WAF

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is a web application firewall that monitors for suspicious and anomalous web traffic and protects, in real-time…

Read more
Platform TLS

Fastly's Platform TLS product allows you to programmatically manage certificates and keys for Transport Layer Security (TLS) using a web API…

Read more
TLS service options

Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS…

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2024