Security
These articles provide information about Fastly products that deliver web application and API protection.
Fastly's Bot Management product provides you with visibility into bot traffic, allowing you to identify bots and automations directly at…Read more
Fastly’s Edge Rate Limiting provides customers with the ability to count client requests and optionally penalize clients for exceeding set…Read more
Fastly DDoS Protection provides real-time visibility into and defense against common Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed…Read more
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is a web application firewall that monitors for suspicious and anomalous web traffic and protects, in real-time…Read more
Fastly's Platform TLS product allows you to programmatically manage certificates and keys for Transport Layer Security (TLS) using a web API…Read more
Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS…Read more