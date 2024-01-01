Network Services
These articles provide information about Fastly products that focus on performance (speed), availability, and media and that accelerate content delivery with control from an edge cloud platform.
Cache Reservation provides a custom caching layer at Fastly's edge where you can reserve cache space specifically for your content at Fastly…
Capacity Reservation allows you to reserve Fastly traffic capacity for events based on data bandwidth (in gigabits per second), duration, and type of delivery (Media Shield for VOD, Media Shield for Live, Fastly Streaming Delivery, or Fastly Full Site Delivery).
Fastly's Cloud Optimizer product allows customers using one or more non-Fastly content delivery networks (CDNs) to take advantage of Fastly's Full-Site Delivery features without migrating edge delivery traffic to Fastly.
Fastly's Dedicated Internet Protocol (IP) addresses provide you with a pool of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, maintained and managed by us, across Fastly's global Edge Cloud.
Fastly's Full-Site Delivery allows you to speed up websites and mobile applications by pushing content closer to users, providing improved and secure experiences across the world.
Fastly offers an "on-the-fly," dynamic, video-on-demand content packager service. Rather than requiring you to pre-package all protocols of…
Fastly's Streaming Delivery allows you to scale the delivery of your streaming content independently of any other HTTP content delivery…
You can configure the Fastly CDN service to cache and transmit protected health information (PHI) in keeping with Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) security requirements.
The Fastly Image Optimizer (Fastly IO) is a real-time image transformation and optimization service that caches and serves pixel-optimized…
Fastly Media Shield for Live offers customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests of live video…
Fastly Media Shield for VOD offers video-on-demand customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests into…
The Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay (OHTTP Relay) implements the relay portion of the Oblivious HTTP specification , which allows you to create…
Origin Connect provides you with a direct fiber connection between your origin servers and a Fastly shield POP thus reducing the number of…
With proper authorization on your account, you can use Fastly's beresp.pci VCL variable to automatically cache content in a manner that satisfies PCI DSS requirements.
Fastly's Subscriber Provided Prefix product allows you to bring your own IP addresses and have them announced, routed, and served by Fastly infrastructure for use with production services.
Fastly supports the use of the WebSocket protocol . This protocol allows you to establish long-lived, two-way, interactive communication…