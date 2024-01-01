Translations
Our statement regarding the content we provide: Fastly's documentation appears in English at docs.fastly.com. Translations to other languages are provided for convenience only. Documentation updates are posted to our changelog, which we encourage you to review.
Fastly の公式ドキュメントは docs.fastly.com 上で英語で提供されています。他言語への翻訳は、便宜のためにのみ提供されています。更新、変更履歴に随時掲載されます。