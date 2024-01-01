- English
Purging
These articles describe how to purge cache.
Fastly's URL purge feature allows you to purge individual URLs on your website. By default, authentication is not required to purge a URL
Fastly provides several levels of cache purging. You can use the Purge URL option to purge a single URL via the web interface.
Fastly provides several levels of cache purging. You can use the Purge all option to purge all content under a service.
Fastly provides several levels of cache purging and choosing the right purging method is essential to keeping your website fast.
Fastly provides a Soft Purge feature that allows you to mark content as outdated ( stale ). Stale objects remain available to use in some
Surrogate keys are unique identifiers that you assign to groups of content for processing. While there are many use cases for surrogate keys