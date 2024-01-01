Purging

These articles describe how to purge cache.

Authenticating URL purge requests via API

Fastly's URL purge feature allows you to purge individual URLs on your website. By default, authentication is not required to purge a URL…

Purging a URL via the web interface

Fastly provides several levels of cache purging. You can use the Purge URL option to purge a single URL via the web interface. Before you…

Purging all content via the web interface

Fastly provides several levels of cache purging. You can use the Purge all option to purge all content under a service. Before you begin…

Purging with surrogate keys

Fastly provides several levels of cache purging and choosing the right purging method is essential to keeping your website fast. While…

Soft purges

Fastly provides a Soft Purge feature that allows you to mark content as outdated ( stale ). Stale objects remain available to use in some…

Working with surrogate keys

Surrogate keys are unique identifiers that you assign to groups of content for processing. While there are many use cases for surrogate keys…

