Logging endpoints
These articles describe Fastly's support for protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Amazon Kinesis Data Streams . Amazon Kinesis Data Streams (KDS) is a real…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Amazon S3 is a static file…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage (Blob Storage). Blob Storage is a static…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log file to Cloud Files . Operated by Rackspace, Cloud Files is a file storage service…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Coralogix . Coralogix provides an analytics platform that allows you to…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can be configured to send logs in a format readable by Datadog . Datadog is a cloud-based…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to DigitalOcean Spaces . DigitalOcean Spaces is an Amazon S3-compatible…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Elasticsearch . Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to password-protected and anonymous FTP servers. Adding FTP as a logging…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to BigQuery , Google's managed enterprise data warehouse. Prerequisites…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Cloud Pub/Sub , Google's global messaging and event data ingestion product…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Google Cloud Storage (GCS). GCS is an online file storage service used…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Grafana Cloud Logs , a scalable, multi-tenant log aggregation system by…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send logs in JSON format to Honeycomb . Honeycomb is a tool that allows developers to…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to an HTTPS endpoint. Prerequisites When sending logs to a HTTPS endpoint…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Hydrolix , a cloud-based time-series data platform. Hydrolix provides a…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send logs to Apache Kafka . Kafka is an open-source, high-throughput, low-latency platform…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Log Shuttle . Log Shuttle is an open source application designed to…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can be configured to send logs in a format that is readable by LogDNA . LogDNA is a cloud-based…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Loggly . Loggly is an agent-less log collection and management tool…Read more
As part of our Real-Time Log Streaming feature, you can send log files to Heroku's Logplex system. Logplex is Heroku's distributed…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to New Relic Logs . Prerequisites Before adding New Relic Logs as a logging…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to New Relic OTLP . Prerequisites Before adding New Relic OTLP as a logging…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to OpenStack . OpenStack is an open-source platform for cloud-computing that…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Oracle Cloud Storage using Oracle Cloud's S3-compatible API connectivity…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Papertrail . Papertrail is a web-based log aggregation application used by…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Scalyr (now known as DataSet). Scalyr pulls all your server logs and…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to SFTP, a secure file transfer subsystem for the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Shape Security. Shape Log Analysis uses anonymized attack data to analyze…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Splunk . Splunk is a web-based log analytics platform used by developers…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Storj DCS , a decentralized object storage service that is S3 compatible…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Sumo Logic . Sumo Logic is a web-based log analytics platform used by…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to syslog-based logging software. Syslog is a widely used standard for message…Read more
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using Wasabi's S3-compatible API connectivity…Read more