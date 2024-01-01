- English
Compute
These articles describe how to configure Compute services.
Developer guides
These articles describe how to develop with Compute.
Many full stack and static site frameworks can be used with the Compute platform. Frameworks often give developers the ability to write frontend components using a library like React, offer useful abstractions for server routes and request handlers, and a convenient and intuitive way to set up some of the best features you need for production.Read more
The Fastly Compute platform is an advanced edge computing system that runs your code, in your favorite language, on our global edge network.Read more
If you already have VCL services with Fastly, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute services, in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.Read more
When building for the Compute platform, you have several options to test and debug your application.Read more
The Compute platform supports application code written in JavaScript bundled into a WebAssembly (Wasm) binary.Read more
Because the Compute platform is powered by the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI), you can write Compute programs in any WASI-supporting language.Read more
The Compute platform supports application code written in Rust, a fast and memory-efficient language for building performant applications.Read more
Edge Data Storage
These articles describe how to work with the edge data storage features available with Compute.
Config stores are a type of versionless container that allow you to store often repeated data as key-value pairs that can be read from the…Read more
A KV store is a type of container that allows you to store data in the form of key-value pairs for use in high performance reads and writes…Read more
Secret stores give you a secure location to place credentials so they are available to Compute services operating at the Fastly edge. You…Read more