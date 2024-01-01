- English
- 日本語
Edge Data Storage
These articles describe how to work with the edge data storage features available with Compute.
Config stores are a type of versionless container that allow you to store often repeated data as key-value pairs that can be read from the…Read more
A KV store is a type of container that allows you to store data in the form of key-value pairs for use in high performance reads and writes…Read more
Secret stores give you a secure location to place credentials so they are available to Compute services operating at the Fastly edge. You…Read more