These articles describe how to work with the edge data storage features available with Compute.

Working with config stores

Config stores are a type of versionless container that allow you to store often repeated data as key-value pairs that can be read from the…

Working with KV stores

A KV store is a type of container that allows you to store data in the form of key-value pairs for use in high performance reads and writes…

Working with secret stores

Secret stores give you a secure location to place credentials so they are available to Compute services operating at the Fastly edge. You…

