Developer guides

These articles describe how to develop with Compute.

Frameworks

Many full stack and static site frameworks can be used with the Compute platform. Frameworks often give developers the ability to write frontend components using a library like React, offer useful abstractions for server routes and request handlers, and a convenient and intuitive way to set up some of the best features you need for production.

Read more
Getting started with Compute

The Fastly Compute platform is an advanced edge computing system that runs your code, in your favorite language, on our global edge network.

Read more
Migrate from VCL

If you already have VCL services with Fastly, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute services, in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.

Read more
Testing and debugging

When building for the Compute platform, you have several options to test and debug your application.

Read more
Using Go

The Go tooling for the Compute platform builds Go application code into Wasm using either the standard Go compiler or TinyGo.

Read more
Using JavaScript

The Compute platform supports application code written in JavaScript bundled into a WebAssembly (Wasm) binary.

Read more
Using other languages

Because the Compute platform is powered by the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI), you can write Compute programs in any WASI-supporting language.

Read more
Using Rust

The Compute platform supports application code written in Rust, a fast and memory-efficient language for building performant applications.

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2024