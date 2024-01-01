Access Control Lists

These articles describe how to restrict access to resources by allowing or blocking IP addresses with access control lists (ACLs).

About ACLs

Malicious actors can present themselves in a variety of ways on the internet. Automated tools can scrape information from your website, bots…

Manually creating access control lists

Varnish allows you to use access control lists (ACLs) , a feature that enables fast matching of a client's IP address against a list of…

Using the IP block list

You can prevent specific IP addresses from accessing your service by adding them to a block list. Enabling this feature creates a condition…

Working with ACLs using the web interface

Access control lists (ACLs) allow you to store a list of permissions that Varnish will use to grant or restrict access to URLs within a…

