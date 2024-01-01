Video

These articles describe setup and configuration guidelines for setting up live stream delivery or video on-demand.

Adaptive bitrate playback URL guidelines

Fastly's On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) service supports any directory structure you might use to store different quality levels of a video…

Collecting OTFP metrics

Fastly allows you to collect and process On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) service metrics for analysis using a combination of custom VCL updates…

Common OTFP errors

This page lists some possible error values that Fastly's On-The-Fly Packaging service (OTFP) service will send in the X-Fastly-Package…

Streaming configuration guidelines

The Fastly network can deliver live streams for any HTTP streaming technology , archived or recorded, on any public or private cloud…

