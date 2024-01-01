Domains and origins

These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your domains and origins when setting up Fastly services.

Automatic load balancing

This guide describes how to automatically load balance between two or more origin servers. Load balancing distributes requests across…

Read more
Changing connection timeouts to your origin

Connection timeouts to your origin server control how long Fastly will wait for a response from your origin server before exiting with an…

Read more
Changing origins based on user location

Fastly allows you to change origin servers based on the user's geographic location. This is useful when you need to serve different content…

Read more
Failover configuration

This guide describes how to configure failover origin servers. Failover (backup) servers ensure you can maintain availability of your…

Read more
Forcing an HTTPS redirect

If you only want to allow HTTPS connections on your site, you can use Fastly to force unencrypted requests to the Transport Layer Security…

Read more
IPv6 support

Fastly has integrated IPv6 into its technology stack. By enabling IPv6, visitors on IPv6 connections can access your websites and…

Read more
Maintaining separate HTTP and HTTPS requests to origin servers

It is common to use the same origin web application to serve both HTTP and HTTPS requests and let the application determine which actions to…

Read more
Setting up redundant origin servers

Sometimes you want to set up two different origin servers, one as a primary and one as a backup in case the primary becomes unavailable. You…

Read more
Specifying an override host

To rewrite the Host header being sent to your origin regardless of the Host used in the initial request, specify an override host. Use this…

Read more
Using Fastly with apex domains

Some customers use only their second-level or apex domain (e.g., example.com rather than www.example.com ) as their canonical domain. Due…

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2024