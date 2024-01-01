- English
Domains and origins
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your domains and origins when setting up Fastly services.
This guide describes how to automatically load balance between two or more origin servers. Load balancing distributes requests across…Read more
Connection timeouts to your origin server control how long Fastly will wait for a response from your origin server before exiting with an…Read more
Fastly allows you to change origin servers based on the user's geographic location. This is useful when you need to serve different content…Read more
This guide describes how to configure failover origin servers. Failover (backup) servers ensure you can maintain availability of your…Read more
If you only want to allow HTTPS connections on your site, you can use Fastly to force unencrypted requests to the Transport Layer Security…Read more
Fastly has integrated IPv6 into its technology stack. By enabling IPv6, visitors on IPv6 connections can access your websites and…Read more
It is common to use the same origin web application to serve both HTTP and HTTPS requests and let the application determine which actions to…Read more
Sometimes you want to set up two different origin servers, one as a primary and one as a backup in case the primary becomes unavailable. You…Read more
To rewrite the Host header being sent to your origin regardless of the Host used in the initial request, specify an override host. Use this…Read more
Some customers use only their second-level or apex domain (e.g., example.com rather than www.example.com ) as their canonical domain. Due…Read more