Observability Dashboards

These articles provide information about monitoring your services via the control panel.

About the Services menu

The Services menu contains links to two pages that display high-level metrics for your services: Service Overview : page that contains the…

Read more
About the Domains page

The Domains page gives you access to the Domain Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into response data…

Read more
About the Origins page

The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses…

Read more
About the Insights page

The Insights page provides insights based on stored log data for your Deliver service, allowing you to proactively identify trends…

Read more
About the Logs menu

The Logs menu contains links to two pages that provide access to log data for your services: Tailing : provides access to Compute log…

Read more
About the Custom Dashboards page

The Custom Dashboards page is where you access Observability dashboards that you've customized . You can customize dashboards to include…

Read more
Working with custom dashboards

From the Observability pages, you can access custom dashboards that you build to make relevant metrics for a service more visible and…

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2025