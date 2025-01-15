About the Origins page

The Origins page gives you access to the Origin Inspector dashboard, which provides real-time and historic visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to Fastly. To access the Origins page, go to Observability > Origins.

Origin Inspector is disabled by default. Anyone assigned the role of superuser can enable a 30-day trial directly in the web interface either on the Origins page or on the Trials page. After your trial expires, Origin Inspector can be purchased for an account by contacting sales@fastly.com and then enabled for a service by any superuser or engineer, which will result in changes to your monthly bill.

Enabling and disabling Origin Inspector

NOTE To enable or disable this product via the API once you've purchased it, check out our developer documentation.

Enabling Origin Inspector

To enable Origin Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel Go to Observability > Origins. Click the Monitor origin responses switch to the ON position to enable Origin Inspector for the service.

Once enabled, any user on your account can start viewing real-time and historic stats metrics about your origins immediately. Historic metrics usually become available two minutes after the end of each minute, but can take up to 15 minutes to appear.

Disabling Origin Inspector

To disable Origin Inspector for a service:

Log in to the Fastly control panel Go to Observability > Origins. Click the Monitor origin responses switch to the OFF position to disable Origin Inspector for the service.

About the Origin Inspector dashboard

Once Origin Inspector is enabled for your account, the Origin Inspector dashboard displays the following metrics when you select All origins from the Origin menu:

Responses by Origin: the number of responses processed by each origin.

the number of responses processed by each origin. Response body bytes by Origin: the number of response body bytes returned by each origin.

the number of response body bytes returned by each origin. Response header bytes by Origin: the number of response header bytes returned by each origin.

the number of response header bytes returned by each origin. Status 2xx by Origin: the number of 2xx type (success) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 2xx type (success) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. Status 3xx by Origin: the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 3xx type (redirection) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. Status 4xx by Origin: the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 4xx type (client error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. Status 5xx by Origin: the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin.

the number of 5xx type (server error) HTTP response status codes returned by each origin. Origin Latency: a histogram showing the distribution of origin latency times. This tells you how quickly your origin is responding to Fastly. This metric only appears on the Origin Inspector dashboard when the Origin menu is set to a specific origin.

When you select any single domain from the Origin menu, the Origin Inspector dashboard displays the following metrics:

Total Responses: the number of responses from an origin.

the number of responses from an origin. Origin Bandwidth: the total bandwidth from an origin.

the total bandwidth from an origin. Status Response Codes: the distribution of the number of status response codes for an origin.

the distribution of the number of status response codes for an origin. Origin Latency: the distribution of origin latency times, indicating how quickly your origin processes requests when responding to Fastly.

the distribution of origin latency times, indicating how quickly your origin processes requests when responding to Fastly. Status 5xx Details: the distribution of different 5xx (server error) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 5xx (server error) status response codes for the origin. Status 4xx Details: the distribution of different 4xx (client error) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 4xx (client error) status response codes for the origin. Status 3xx Details: the distribution of different 3xx (redirection) status response codes for the origin.

the distribution of different 3xx (redirection) status response codes for the origin. Status 2xx Details: the distribution of different 2xx (success) status response codes for the origin.

