Working with Object Storage

Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with Fastly services. The Fastly web interface lets you create access tokens that allow you to work with the S3-compatible API while storing and accessing large files from Fastly. You can also create these access tokens through the Fastly API.

Prerequisites

Fastly Object Storage is an add-on and is priced in addition to Fastly services. Reach out to your account manager or contact sales@fastly.com to purchase.

AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4) is required to access S3-compatible API endpoints.

Limitations and considerations

Note the following limitations and considerations when using the S3-compatible API with Object Storage. Be sure to also review the limitations and considerations applied to storing your data in Fastly Object Storage:

Keys created through the web interface grant access to Fastly Object Storage at the account-level, not the bucket-level. If you want to create keys with bucket-level access, use the Fastly API.

Pre-signed URLs are not supported.

Public access (i.e., unauthenticated access to buckets or objects) is not supported.

Chunked uploads are not supported. Payloads must be transferred in a single chunk per request.

Fastly Object Storage automatically encrypts uploaded objects. Uploaded objects have ETags that aren't an MD5 digest of their object data, which may require configuration changes to S3-compatible tooling in order to interact with the objects.

Requests must be sent to one of the following regional Object Storage endpoints, and the matching region must be included in the credential Scope portion of the SigV4 signature: us-east.object.fastlystorage.app us-west.object.fastlystorage.app eu-central.object.fastlystorage.app NOTE The regional Object Storage endpoints are different from AWS regions. Make sure you set all region options, like LocationConstraint , to the correct Object Storage region name.



Compatible bucket operations

Object Storage supports the following processing operations for the S3-compatible API. These operations are categorized into two groups, each with differing prices. Refer to the [Object Storage product description] for more information on how operations are billed.

Class A operations

CreateBucket

DeleteBucket

HeadBucket

GetBucketLocation

ListBuckets

PutObject

CopyObject

DeleteObject

DeleteObjects

ListObjectsV1

ListObjectsV2

CreateMultipartUpload

CompleteMultipartUpload

AbortMultiparyUpload

ListMultipartUploads

ListParts

UploadPart

UploadPartCopy

Class B operations

GetObject

HeadObject

About the Object Storage page

When you access Resources > Object Storage, you can view details on all object storage keys created on your account. Specifically:

Access Key ID: the access key returned from the S3-compatible API.

the access key returned from the S3-compatible API. Description: a description of the key.

a description of the key. Scope: the level of access available to the key.

the level of access available to the key. Created on: the date on which the key was created.

Creating an Object Storage key

To work with Fastly Object Storage, create a key used to authenticate requests to the S3-compatible API from your Fastly services.

Log in to the Fastly web interface Go to Resources > Object Storage. Click Create key. In the Description field, enter a description of the key. From the Scope field, select the level of access you want available to the key. The first key you create must have read and write access. Read: access to read existing and future buckets.

access to read existing and future buckets. Read and write: access to read and write to existing and future buckets. Click Create. Record the secret key in a secure location because you won't be able to see it again.

Deleting an Object Storage key

You can delete an Object Storage key at any time. If the key is being used by an active application, deleting it can cause unexpected behavior.