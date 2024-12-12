Object Storage

Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with Fastly services. Using Fastly Object Storage, you can store larger file sizes with Fastly, improving latency, increasing cache hit ratios, and reducing egress charges. Objects stored in Fastly Object Storage are accessible via an S3 compatible interface.

Fastly Object Storage might be useful if you want to:

replace an existing storage solution with one that’s part of Fastly’s network.

store data in a neutral location to be used across different vendors.

access data at the edge to reduce overall costs.

Limitations and considerations

Use of Fastly Object Storage is subject to the following limitations:

Data is stored in containers called buckets, which are limited to 100 per region. There is no limit to the amount of data storage per bucket.

Object keys are limited to 1024 bytes.

Objects are limited to 5 TB per object. Object metadata is limited to 1,000 bytes per object.

No more than 5 GB of data may be included in a single upload, but multipart upload is supported.

Data accessed from public, Amazon S3-compatible endpoints are subject to a maximum speed of ~150Mbps and limited to a total of 100 requests per second per bucket. Data accessed from within Fastly’s network is not subject to these limits. If your needs exceed these limits, reach out to sales@fastly.com.

Additional limitations set by the S3-compatible API can be found in the documentation.

Billing

Fastly Object Storage is an add-on and is priced in addition to Fastly services. On most accounts, anyone assigned the role of superuser can purchase this product from the Fastly control panel. If you have not been assigned that role, you can use the control panel to request that a superuser purchase it for you.

Billing for Fastly Object Storage is based on a combination of total storage charges and data processing operations for the month. Storage is calculated using GB-month, rounded to the nearest hour, and processing operations are categorized into two groups, each with differing prices:

Class A Operations are write operations and include CreateMultipartUpload , CompleteMultipartUpload , PutObject , and UploadPart .

are write operations and include , , , and . Class B Operations are read operations and include GetObject and HeadObject .

A full list of supported operations are available in our documentation.

You are responsible for removing your data and you will be charged for storage as long as your data is present in Fastly Object Storage.

For more details about this product, contact your account manager or email sales@fastly.com.