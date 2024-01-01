Security measures
These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's product and services.
Fastly maintains a “privacy and protection by design” approach that is manifested in Fastly’s data governance program. Fastly is intentional…Read more
Fastly's security measures for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (Next-Gen WAF) include safeguards that help protect your data as it moves through…Read more
We understand the need for our customers to validate the security of their service behind Fastly. To perform security testing of your Fastly…Read more
Fastly operates a comprehensive information security program that includes administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect its…Read more