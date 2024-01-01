Product Documentation
These articles describe the features, functionality, and performance of Fastly's products and services and their applicable SLAs. These articles also contain information about Fastly’s use of third-party technology or distributed software in our products and any certificates and compliance programs applicable to our products.
Some products may be included as part of packaged offerings that allow you access to multiple delivery, security, or serverless compute services bundled together. Packaged offerings provide turnkey solutions with predictable pricing so you can fully support and protect your web applications and APIs. Packaged offering contents and entitlements are detailed on the pricing page.
Network Services
These articles provide information about Fastly products that focus on performance (speed), availability, and media and that accelerate content delivery with control from an edge cloud platform.
Cache Reservation provides a custom caching layer at Fastly's edge where you can reserve cache space specifically for your content at Fastly…Read more
Capacity Reservation allows you to reserve Fastly traffic capacity for events based on data bandwidth (in gigabits per second), duration, and type of delivery (Media Shield for VOD, Media Shield for Live, Fastly Streaming Delivery, or Fastly Full Site Delivery).Read more
Fastly’s Cloud Optimizer product allows customers using one or more non-Fastly content delivery networks (CDNs) to take advantage of Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery features without migrating edge delivery traffic to Fastly.Read more
Fastly’s Dedicated Internet Protocol (IP) addresses provide you with a pool of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, maintained and managed by us, across Fastly’s global Edge Cloud.Read more
Fastly’s Full-Site Delivery allows you to speed up websites and mobile applications by pushing content closer to users, providing improved and secure experiences across the world.Read more
Fastly offers an "on-the-fly," dynamic, video-on-demand content packager service. Rather than requiring you to pre-package all protocols of…Read more
Fastly's Streaming Delivery allows you to scale the delivery of your streaming content independently of any other HTTP content delivery…Read more
You can configure the Fastly CDN service to cache and transmit protected health information (PHI) in keeping with Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) security requirements.Read more
The Fastly Image Optimizer (Fastly IO) is a real-time image transformation and optimization service that caches and serves pixel-optimized…Read more
Fastly Media Shield for Live offers customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests of live video…Read more
Fastly Media Shield for VOD offers video-on-demand customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests into…Read more
The Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay (OHTTP Relay) implements the relay portion of the Oblivious HTTP specification , which allows you to create…Read more
Origin Connect provides you with a direct fiber connection between your origin servers and a Fastly shield POP thus reducing the number of…Read more
With proper authorization on your account, you can use Fastly's beresp.pci VCL variable to automatically cache content in a manner that satisfies PCI DSS requirements.Read more
Fastly's Subscriber Provided Prefix product allows you to bring your own IP addresses and have them announced, routed, and served by Fastly infrastructure for use with production services.Read more
Fastly supports the use of the WebSocket protocol . This protocol allows you to establish long-lived, two-way, interactive communication…Read more
Security
These articles provide information about Fastly products that deliver web application and API protection.
Fastly's Bot Management product provides you with visibility into bot traffic, allowing you to identify bots and automations directly at…Read more
Fastly’s Edge Rate Limiting provides customers with the ability to count client requests and optionally penalize clients for exceeding set…Read more
Fastly DDoS Protection provides real-time visibility into and defense against common Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed…Read more
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is a web application firewall that monitors for suspicious and anomalous web traffic and protects, in real-time…Read more
Fastly's Platform TLS product allows you to programmatically manage certificates and keys for Transport Layer Security (TLS) using a web API…Read more
Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS…Read more
Observability
These articles provide information about Fastly products that provide visibility and insights into traffic, security, and performance.
Domain Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time visibility and historical reporting of domain-level…Read more
Fastly's real-time log streaming features allow you to tune the performance of Fastly services, but are limited to a monthly average of…Read more
The Log Explorer & Insights feature allows you to proactively store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly Platform. We collect…Read more
Fastly’s Logging Insights Package provides you with guidance and customization of dashboard graphs in your third-party logging endpoint.Read more
As part of our Observability product offerings , Fastly provides you with a collection of features that allow you to continuously monitor…Read more
Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from…Read more
Compute
These articles provide information about Fastly's serverless compute environment for building applications and executing at the edge.
The following APIs enable developers to build apps on Compute using Fastly's global cache network. Core Cache API The Core Cache API uses…Read more
Compute gives you the option of storing the data you need at the edge as key-value pairs in versionless containers. You can attach these…Read more
Support
These articles provide information about Fastly services and support solutions.
Information about services available to subscribers who purchase Assurance Services.Read more
Fastly offers DDoS Protection and Mitigation Service to customers with a sustained DDoS threat risk or with short term and seasonal events to protect.Read more
The Fastly Managed Security Service provides your organization with continuous monitoring of your included Fastly security products…Read more
Fastly Next-Gen WAF (Next-Gen WAF) professional services provide your organization with training, implementation, and maintenance services…Read more
With Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service, our Customer Support engineers will monitor your scheduled event's performance and help…Read more
Information about Fastly's service level agreement.Read more
Information about Fastly's support offerings and availability.Read more
Fastly's Performance Optimization Package allows you to take advantage of configuration expertise to analyze and tune the performance of…Read more
Fastly allows customers to purchase assistance from Solutions Engineering staff to help you onboard and optimize your use of Fastly's…Read more
Fastly offers service level agreements to customers based on the nature of their agreement with Fastly and the Fastly products they have…Read more
Fastly offers Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers a Response Security Service (RSS) that provides your organization with enhanced access to our…Read more
Fastly endeavors to maintain 99.9% availability of the Signal Sciences Hosted Dashboard ( Hosted Dashboard ), which is used by the Fastly…Read more
Security support availability and response times vary depending on the type of account you have and the level of support you have…Read more
Fastly offers customers the ability to purchase the support of a Security Technical Account Manager for your organization. These specialists…Read more
Fastly offers the ability to purchase the support of a Fastly Engineer to serve as a Technical Account Manager (formerly referred to as a…Read more
Resources
These articles provide information about Fastly's product lifecycle and the products within it.
Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for Compute services.Read more
Detailed information about how Fastly releases or retires its products and features.Read more
Your bill for content delivery and streaming delivery services is affected by a combination of things including the actual traffic Fastly…Read more
Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for network services.Read more
Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for Next-Gen WAF.Read more
Legacy offerings
These articles provide information about Fastly's legacy offerings.
Support availability and response times for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF vary depending on the type of account you have and the platform you have purchased.Read more
Fastly offers full-site delivery that allows you to speed up websites and mobile apps by pushing content closer to users, providing improved…Read more
Fastly Media Shield offers customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests into a single request back to your origin. Media Shield works with your existing architecture by making Fastly the origin to all of your end-user-serving CDNs.Read more
Fastly offers a Customer-Provided TLS Certificate Hosting Service where you provide TLS certificates and private keys which we then install at a shared set of IP addresses.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original Platinum Support plan.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original Premium Support plan.Read more
Legacy Service Implementation For projects with a predefined scope, you can purchase our Service Implementation offering. You'll work with…Read more
Fastly offers a free TLS option that allows you to serve HTTPS traffic using an address like `example.global.ssl.fastly.net` via a shared Fastly domain.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original TAM and Strategic Essentials subscriptions.Read more
Fastly’s WAF Quick Start Package provides your organization with basic setup and provisioning of your WAF by Fastly. For more information…Read more
Fastly’s WAF Tuning Package provides your organization with tuning of your WAF by Fastly.Read more
Fastly’s WAF Tuning Plus Package provides your organization with enhanced professional maintenance of your WAF by Fastly.Read more
The Fastly WAF is a Web Application Firewall (WAF) security product that detects malicious request traffic sent over HTTP and HTTPS.Read more
Third-party information
These articles provide information about third-party technology and services incorporated into Fastly's products and services.
Information about Fastly products that may use third-party cloud infrastructure to process or store content or requests for content.Read more
Information about open source technology incorporated into the downloaded components for Next-Gen WAF.Read more
Information about the sub-processors Fastly engages in connection with the provision of the Fastly Services.Read more
Articles providing information about third-party technology and services incorporated into Fastly's products and services.Read more
Compliance
These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's products and services.
These articles provide information about the processes and safeguards we follow to protect your data: HIPAA-Compliant Caching and Delivery…Read more
These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's products and services…Read more
Security measures
These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's product and services.
Fastly maintains a “privacy and protection by design” approach that is manifested in Fastly’s data governance program. Fastly is intentional…Read more
Fastly's security measures for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (Next-Gen WAF) include safeguards that help protect your data as it moves through…Read more
We understand the need for our customers to validate the security of their service behind Fastly. To perform security testing of your Fastly…Read more
Fastly operates a comprehensive information security program that includes administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect its…Read more