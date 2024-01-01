These articles describe the features, functionality, and performance of Fastly's products and services and their applicable SLAs. These articles also contain information about Fastly’s use of third-party technology or distributed software in our products and any certificates and compliance programs applicable to our products.



Some products may be included as part of packaged offerings that allow you access to multiple delivery, security, or serverless compute services bundled together. Packaged offerings provide turnkey solutions with predictable pricing so you can fully support and protect your web applications and APIs. Packaged offering contents and entitlements are detailed on the pricing page.