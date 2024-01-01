Resources

These articles provide information about Fastly's product lifecycle and the products within it.

Compute resource limits

Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for Compute services.

Fastly product lifecycle

Detailed information about how Fastly releases or retires its products and features.

How we calculate your delivery bill

Your bill for content delivery and streaming delivery services is affected by a combination of things including the actual traffic Fastly…

Network services resource limits

Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for network services.

Next-Gen WAF resource limits

Detailed information about Fastly resource limits for Next-Gen WAF.

Summary product definitions

Definitions of each Fastly product.

