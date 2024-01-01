Legacy offerings
These articles provide information about Fastly's legacy offerings.
Support availability and response times for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF vary depending on the type of account you have and the platform you have purchased.Read more
Fastly offers full-site delivery that allows you to speed up websites and mobile apps by pushing content closer to users, providing improved…Read more
Fastly Media Shield offers customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests into a single request back to your origin. Media Shield works with your existing architecture by making Fastly the origin to all of your end-user-serving CDNs.Read more
Fastly offers a Customer-Provided TLS Certificate Hosting Service where you provide TLS certificates and private keys which we then install at a shared set of IP addresses.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original Platinum Support plan.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original Premium Support plan.Read more
Legacy Service Implementation For projects with a predefined scope, you can purchase our Service Implementation offering. You'll work with…Read more
Fastly offers a free TLS option that allows you to serve HTTPS traffic using an address like `example.global.ssl.fastly.net` via a shared Fastly domain.Read more
Fastly maintains support for its original TAM and Strategic Essentials subscriptions.Read more
Fastly’s WAF Quick Start Package provides your organization with basic setup and provisioning of your WAF by Fastly. For more information…Read more
Fastly’s WAF Tuning Package provides your organization with tuning of your WAF by Fastly.Read more
Fastly’s WAF Tuning Plus Package provides your organization with enhanced professional maintenance of your WAF by Fastly.Read more
The Fastly WAF is a Web Application Firewall (WAF) security product that detects malicious request traffic sent over HTTP and HTTPS.Read more