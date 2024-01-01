Domains

These articles provide basic, essential information and instructions for bringing your domains to Fastly.

About domains

A domain (sometimes called a domain name) is a unique, human-readable address, typically typed in a web browser, that ensures requests for…

Read more
Testing domains using command line utilities

After you create a domain and activate your service configuration, we recommend testing that domain with either the web interface or…

Read more
Working with CNAME records and your DNS provider

Once you're ready to route traffic to a Fastly service using your domain name, you must associate the domain with your Fastly service…

Read more
Working with domains

This guide describes how to take the public name for your website or application and add it to Fastly where you can associate it with a…

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2024