Extracting your data
Last updated 2025-02-14
IMPORTANT
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this data in bulk for ingestion into your own systems, we offer a request feed API endpoint which makes available a feed of recent data, suitable to be called by (for example) an hourly cron.
This functionality is typically used by security operation center (SOC) teams to automatically import data into security information and event management (SIEM) solutions such as Datadog, ELK, and other commercial systems.
Data extraction vs searching
We have a separate API endpoint for searching request data. Its use case is for finding requests that meet certain criteria, as opposed to bulk data extraction:
|Searching
|Data Extraction
|Search using full query syntax
|Returns all requests, optionally filtered by signals
|Limited to 1,000 requests
|Returns all requests
|Window: up to 7 days at a time
|Window: past 24 hours
|Retention: 30 days
|24 hours
Time span restrictions
The following restrictions are in effect when using this endpoint:
- The
untilparameter has a maximum of five minutes in the past. This is to allow our data pipeline sufficient time to process incoming requests - see below.
- The
fromparameter has a minimum value of 24 hours and five minutes in the past.
- Both the
fromand
untilparameters must fall on full minute boundaries.
- Both the
fromand
untilparameters require Unix timestamps with second level detail (e.g.,
1445437680).
Delayed data
A five-minute delay is enforced to build in time to collect and aggregate data across all of your running agents, and then ingest, analyze, and augment the data in our systems. Our five-minute delay is a tradeoff between data that is both timely and complete.
Pagination
This endpoint returns data either 1,000 requests at a time or by the size specified in the
limit query parameter. If the time span specified contains more than 1,000 requests (default) or more than defined by the
limit parameter, a
next URL will be provided to retrieve the next batch. Each
next URL is valid for one minute from the time it's generated.
Retrieved data can vary in size, sometimes greatly. To avoid exceeding URL size limitations, send the
next parameter and its value as POST parameters in a POST request using a Content-Type of
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Sort order
As a result of our data warehousing implementation, the data you get back from this endpoint will be complete for the time span specified, but is not guaranteed to be sorted. Once all data for the given time span has been accumulated, it can be sorted using the
timestamp field, if necessary.
Rate limiting
Limits for concurrent connections to this endpoint:
- Two per site (also known as a workspace)
- Five per corp (also known as an account)
Example usage
A common way to use this endpoint is to set up a cron that runs at 5 minutes past each hour and fetches the previous full hour's worth of data. In the example below, we calculate the previous full hour's start and end timestamps and use them to call the API.
Python
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950515253545556575859606162636465666768697071727374757677
import requestsimport osimport jsonimport calendarfrom datetime import datetime, timedelta, timezone
# Set up environment variablesNGWAF_EMAIL = os.getenv('NGWAF_USER_EMAIL')NGWAF_TOKEN = os.getenv('NGWAF_TOKEN')NGWAF_CORP = os.getenv('CORP_NAME')NGWAF_SITE = os.getenv('SITE_NAME')
if not NGWAF_EMAIL or not NGWAF_TOKEN or not NGWAF_CORP or not NGWAF_SITE: raise EnvironmentError("Please set NGWAF_EMAIL, NGWAF_TOKEN, NGWAF_CORP, and NGWAF_SITE environment variables.")
# Base URL for the APIbase_url = 'https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0'
# Set up headers with authenticationheaders = { 'x-api-user': NGWAF_EMAIL, 'x-api-token': NGWAF_TOKEN}
# Calculate UTC timestamps for the previous full houruntil_time = datetime.now(timezone.utc).replace(minute=0, second=0, microsecond=0)from_time = until_time - timedelta(hours=1)until_time = calendar.timegm(until_time.utctimetuple())from_time = calendar.timegm(from_time.utctimetuple())
# Set up the initial URL for the GET requestget_url = f'{base_url}/corps/{NGWAF_CORP}/sites/{NGWAF_SITE}/feed/requests?from={from_time}&until={until_time}'
# Debugging: print the URL and timestampsprint(f"Fetching data from: {get_url}")print(f"from_time: {from_time}, until_time: {until_time}")
def fetch_paginated_data(url): data_list = [] next_value = None
response_raw = requests.get(url, headers=headers) if response_raw.status_code != 200: raise RuntimeError(f"Failed to fetch data from {url}. Status Code: {response_raw.status_code}") response = response_raw.json() data_list.extend(response.get('data', [])) next_uri = response.get('next', {}).get('uri', '') while next_uri: next_value = next_uri.split('next=')[-1] # All subsequent requests are POSTs with pagination post_url = f'{base_url}/corps/{NGWAF_CORP}/sites/{NGWAF_SITE}/feed/requests' post_data = {'next': next_value} headers['Content-Type'] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' post_response_raw = requests.post(post_url, headers=headers, data=post_data) if post_response_raw.status_code != 200: raise RuntimeError(f"Failed to fetch paginated data from {post_url}. Status Code: {post_response_raw.status_code}") post_response = post_response_raw.json() data_list.extend(post_response.get('data', [])) next_uri = post_response.get('next', {}).get('uri', '') if not next_uri: break next_value = next_uri.split('next=')[-1] return data_list
# Fetch datadata = fetch_paginated_data(get_url)
# Output the data or save to a file, etc.print(json.dumps(data, indent=4))
