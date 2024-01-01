Next-Gen WAF
These articles explain how to use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.
API docs
Have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel? Check out our Next-Gen WAF API docs. Otherwise, check out our Fastly Security API docs.
What's new
Learn about recently released features and products.
Immediate end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 & Windows Server 2012 In accordance with our product lifecycle policy , our Next-Gen WAF’s…Read more
Getting started
These articles provide basic information about the Next-Gen WAF product and architecture.
These articles describe key features of the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
Welcome! This guide provides a high-level overview of the steps needed to set up and configure the Next-Gen WAF product. Guided by our Sales…Read more
The Next-Gen WAF is an application security monitoring system that proactively monitors and protects your web application from malicious…Read more
Install guides
These articles explain how to install and configure the Next-Gen WAF.
These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.
These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.
To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment method. A…Read more
When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…Read more
Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy , we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…Read more
Agent The Next-Gen WAF agent supports different combinations of operating systems and architecture types. Download the latest version of…Read more
Using the Next-Gen WAF
These articles provide information about working with the Next-Gen WAF web interface.
These articles describe how to manage account access and security.
These articles describe how to set the Agent mode (also known as Protection mode) on the Next-Gen WAF agent.
These articles describe how to set custom agent response codes on the Next-Gen WAF agent.
These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.
These articles explain how to work with integrations to notify you about activity within your corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).
These articles describe how to work with signals.
These articles describe how to work with sites (also known as workspaces).
These articles describe how to configure thresholds.
Often the server being protected is behind a load balancer or other proxy. In this case, the server will see this load balancer or proxy IP…Read more
Header links facilitate cross-referencing Next-Gen WAF data with your own internal systems via a hyperlink. We currently support linking…Read more
Developer
These articles explain how to work with the Next-Gen WAF API.
Our entire control panel is built API-first — this means that anything we can do, you can do as well via our RESTful/JSON API . We’ve seen…Read more
Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this data in bulk…Read more
This document demonstrates various data flows between the Module and Agent. While MessagePack is the serialization protocol, the data is…Read more
X-SigSci-* headers are added to incoming requests. The end user (your customers) can't see them. However, your internal application can use…Read more
FAQ
These articles provide answers to frequently asked questions.
StatsD Metrics Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the statsd-address agent configuration flag…Read more
Fastly Security Labs is a program that grants your corp (also known as an account) access to in-development beta features. In addition to…Read more
Fastly provides full support for IPv6 in the product, including: Detection and decisioning: Requests are appropriately tagged and IPv…Read more
Reference
These articles provide reference information for Next-Gen WAF.
These articles provide information about agent and module releases.
You can use the web interface to view a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into the all or sampled…Read more