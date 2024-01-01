Next-Gen WAF

These articles explain how to use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

API docs

Have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel? Check out our Next-Gen WAF API docs. Otherwise, check out our Fastly Security API docs.

What's new

Learn about recently released features and products.

Announcements

Immediate end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 & Windows Server 2012 In accordance with our product lifecycle policy , our Next-Gen WAF’s…

Getting started

These articles provide basic information about the Next-Gen WAF product and architecture.

Web interface
 

These articles describe key features of the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

Start here (Next-Gen WAF)

Welcome! This guide provides a high-level overview of the steps needed to set up and configure the Next-Gen WAF product. Guided by our Sales…

About the architecture

The Next-Gen WAF is an application security monitoring system that proactively monitors and protects your web application from malicious…

Install guides

These articles explain how to install and configure the Next-Gen WAF.

Edge WAF deployment
 

These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Agent management
 

These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Agent-only deployment
 

These articles describe the agent-only deployment options.

Module-agent deployment
 

These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.

PaaS deployment
 

These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

Kubernetes
 

These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.

Cloud WAF deployment
 

These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.

About deploying the Next-Gen WAF

To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment method. A…

Network requirements

When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…

Compatibility and requirements

Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy , we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…

Package downloads

Agent The Next-Gen WAF agent supports different combinations of operating systems and architecture types. Download the latest version of…

Using the Next-Gen WAF

These articles provide information about working with the Next-Gen WAF web interface.

Account info
 

These articles describe how to manage account access and security.

Agent mode (Protection mode)
 

These articles describe how to set the Agent mode (also known as Protection mode) on the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Agent response codes
 

These articles describe how to set custom agent response codes on the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Data storage and privacy
 

These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.

Integrations
 

These articles explain how to work with integrations to notify you about activity within your corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).

Rules
 

These articles describe how to work with rules.

Signals
 

These articles describe how to work with signals.

Sites (workspaces)
 

These articles describe how to work with sites (also known as workspaces).

Thresholds (site alerts)
 

These articles describe how to configure thresholds.

Client IP addresses

Often the server being protected is behind a load balancer or other proxy. In this case, the server will see this load balancer or proxy IP…

Header links

Header links facilitate cross-referencing Next-Gen WAF data with your own internal systems via a hyperlink. We currently support linking…

Developer

These articles explain how to work with the Next-Gen WAF API.

Using the Next-Gen WAF API

Our entire control panel is built API-first — this means that anything we can do, you can do as well via our RESTful/JSON API . We’ve seen…

Extracting your data

Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this data in bulk…

Data flows

This document demonstrates various data flows between the Module and Agent. While MessagePack is the serialization protocol, the data is…

X-SigSci-* request headers

X-SigSci-* headers are added to incoming requests. The end user (your customers) can't see them. However, your internal application can use…

FAQ

These articles provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Agent StatsD Metrics

StatsD Metrics Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the statsd-address agent configuration flag…

Fastly Security Labs

Fastly Security Labs is a program that grants your corp (also known as an account) access to in-development beta features. In addition to…

IPv6 support

Fastly provides full support for IPv6 in the product, including: Detection and decisioning: Requests are appropriately tagged and IPv…

Reference

These articles provide reference information for Next-Gen WAF.

Release notes
 

These articles provide information about agent and module releases.

Glossary

Term Definition Admin A user role that can access the Next-Gen WAF control panel . Users with this role have limited access to corp…

Searching for requests

You can use the web interface to view a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into the all or sampled…

