Reference
These articles provide reference information for Next-Gen WAF.
Release notes
These articles provide information about agent and module releases.
- Agent release notes
- Apache release notes
- CloudFoundry release notes
- Dotnet Core release notes
- Dotnet release notes
- Golang release notes
- HAProxy release notes
- Heroku release notes
- IBM Cloud release notes
- IIS release notes
- Java release notes
- NGINX C Binary release notes
- NGINX release notes
- NGINX 1.10 Lua Module release notes
- NGINX 1.11 Lua Module release notes
- NGINX 1.12 Lua Module release notes
- ngwafctl release notes
- NodeJS release notes
- VMWare Tanzu Tile release notes
You can use the web interface to view a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into the all or sampled…Read more