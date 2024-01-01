Using the Next-Gen WAF
These articles provide information about working with the Next-Gen WAF web interface.
These articles describe how to manage account access and security.
These articles describe how to set the Agent mode (also known as Protection mode) on the Next-Gen WAF agent.
These articles describe how to set custom agent response codes on the Next-Gen WAF agent.
These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.
These articles explain how to work with integrations to notify you about activity within your corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).
These articles describe how to work with signals.
These articles describe how to work with sites (also known as workspaces).
These articles describe how to configure thresholds.
Often the server being protected is behind a load balancer or other proxy. In this case, the server will see this load balancer or proxy IP…Read more
Header links facilitate cross-referencing Next-Gen WAF data with your own internal systems via a hyperlink. We currently support linking…Read more