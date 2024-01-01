Using the Next-Gen WAF

These articles provide information about working with the Next-Gen WAF web interface.

Account info
 

These articles describe how to manage account access and security.

Agent mode (Protection mode)
 

These articles describe how to set the Agent mode (also known as Protection mode) on the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Agent response codes
 

These articles describe how to set custom agent response codes on the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Data storage and privacy
 

These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.

Integrations
 

These articles explain how to work with integrations to notify you about activity within your corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).

Rules
 

These articles describe how to work with rules.

Signals
 

These articles describe how to work with signals.

Sites (workspaces)
 

These articles describe how to work with sites (also known as workspaces).

Thresholds (site alerts)
 

These articles describe how to configure thresholds.

Client IP addresses

Often the server being protected is behind a load balancer or other proxy. In this case, the server will see this load balancer or proxy IP…

Header links

Header links facilitate cross-referencing Next-Gen WAF data with your own internal systems via a hyperlink. We currently support linking…

Fastly
