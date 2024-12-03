Searching for requests

You can use the web interface to view a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into the all or sampled data storage category. This guide describes the different search functionality and search syntax you can use to narrow this list.

Filtering

You can use filters to find requests that meet specific criteria. Selected values auto-populate in the search bar where you can further modify the query.

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Filter options on the Requests page include: Time: filters the requests list based on when the requests were sent. For example, when 2 hours is selected, only requests that were made in the last two hours appear on the page.

filters the requests list based on when the requests were sent. For example, when is selected, only requests that were made in the last two hours appear on the page. Attack signals: filters the requests list based on the attack signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when Attack Tooling is selected, only requests tagged with the Attack Tooling signal appear on the page.

filters the requests list based on the attack signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when is selected, only requests tagged with the signal appear on the page. Anomaly signals: filters the requests list based on the anomaly signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when Address Changed is selected, only requests tagged with the Address Changed signal appear on the page.

filters the requests list based on the anomaly signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when is selected, only requests tagged with the signal appear on the page. Response codes: filters the requests list based on the response codes associated with requests. For example, when 404 is selected, only requests with a 404 response code appear on the page.

Search bar

You can enter free-text and explicit queries into the search bar to find requests that meet specific criteria. Explicit queries follow the <key><operator><value> syntax, where:

the key is the field to search upon.

is the field to search upon. the operator defines the relationship of the key to the value.

defines the relationship of the key to the value. the value is the specific value used to filter the requests list.

Example free-text and explicit queries are as follows:

Free-text query Explicit query Description /a/path/here sqli -7h path:/a/path/here sqli from:-7h Show all SQLI in last 7 hours with this particular path RU country:ru All recent requests from Russia cn 500 country:cn httpcode:500 All recent requests from China that had a 500 error 404 233.252.0.23 httpcode:404 ip:233.252.0.23 Recent requests from an IP that had a 404 error

Keys

The keys that you can search on are as follows:

Name Type Description agent string For Core WAF deployments, the agent is the server hostname (or alias) for the agent ( agent:~hostname , agent:~appname , agent:hostname.appname , or agent:hostname-appname ). For Edge WAF deployments, the agent is the domain or server hostname the request is trying to access (e.g., agent:www.example.com ). agentcode integer The agents internal response code bytesout integer HTTP response size in bytes country string Request estimated country of origin (e.g., US, RU) from time Filter output with requests since a particular date httpcode integer The response's http response code ip string Single IPv4 ( ip:198.51.100.128 )

Single IPv6 ( ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f:d4dc:a399:c00d:0225 )

IPv4 CIDR ( ip:198.51.100.0/24 )

IPv6 CIDR ( ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f::/64 )

IPv4 range ( ip:198.51.100.0..198.51.100.255 )

IPv6 range ( ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f:: through 2001:0db8:1681:f16f:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff ) ja3 string JA3 fingerprint method string HTTP Method (e.g., GET, POST) path string Request URL path, does not include query parameters payload string The data that triggered a signal (i.e., the attack value) protocol string HTTP Request Protocol, typically HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/1.0 ratelimited string Requests that have been tagged with a specific threshold signal and have been rate limited. The search syntax is ratelimited: site.<threshold-signal> . You will need to replace <threshold-signal> with the name of the threshold signal that you want to search for. responsemillis integer HTTP response time in milliseconds remotehost string Remote hostname ( remotehost:www.example.com ) or subdomain match ( remotehost:~example.com ) server string Requested server name in the http request (e.g., example.com if http://example.com/name ) tag string A particular signal on a request (e.g., SQLI, XSS) target string Server + Path sort string Sort with time-asc (oldest first) or time-desc (most recent first) until time Filter output with request before a particular date useragent string The request's user agent (browser)

Operators

When using operators, keep in mind the following:

All values below can be quoted to allow for spaces.

Adding - (minus) before any key negates the operation.

(minus) before any key negates the operation. Different key names function as an AND operator ( from:-1h path:/foo ).

). Multiple keys with the same name function as an OR operator ( path:/foo path:/bar should return paths matching either /foo or /bar ).

Supported operators include:

Operator Meaning key:value equals key:=value equals, alternate syntax -key:value not equals, general negation of all operators key:!=value not equals, alternate syntax key:>value greater-than, integers only key:>=value equals or greater-than, integers only key:<value less-than, integers only key:<=value equals or less-than, integers only key:value1..value2 in range between value1 and value2 , integers only. For time see from and until key:~value search on the field with the terms provided

Time

Time ranges can be specified in a number of ways using the from and until keys.

Queries on the Requests page are limited to a maximum time range of 7 days. Queries greater than a 7 day period will not yield any results. For example, if you wanted to find results from 2 weeks ago, your query would need to use from:-21d until:-14d , which would be a 7 day window. A query of just from:-21d would not yield any results as that would be a 21 day window.

Relative time

Suffix Meaning -5s 5 seconds ago (from now) -5min 5 minutes ago -5h 5 hours ago -5d 5 days ago -5w 5 weeks ago -5mon 5 months ago -5y 5 year ago

Example:

from:-5h (until now)

(until now) from:-5h until:-4h (one hour range)

Absolute time

Absolute time is also allowed using

Unix UTC Seconds Since Epoch

Java/JavaScript UTC Milliseconds since Epoch

ISO Date format YYYYMMDD

Example Absolute Time: Unix UTC Seconds

from:141384000 (until now)

(until now) from:141384000 until:1413844691

Example Absolute Time: Java/JavaScript Milliseconds UTC

from:141384000000 (until now)

(until now) from:141384000000 until:1413844691000

Example Absolute Date: YYYYMMDD

from:20141031 (until now)

(until now) from:20141031 until:20141225

You can also mix and match time formats:

from:20141031 until:-1h

Query builder

IMPORTANT The Query builder is only available in the Fastly control panel, not the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

The Query builder lets you filter for requests with a specific combination of tags (e.g. NOUA) and HTTP status codes (e.g. 404, 500).

To filter results using the Query builder: