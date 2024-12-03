Searching for requests
You can use the web interface to view a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into the all or sampled data storage category. This guide describes the different search functionality and search syntax you can use to narrow this list.
Filtering
You can use filters to find requests that meet specific criteria. Selected values auto-populate in the search bar where you can further modify the query.
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Fastly control panel
Filter options on the Requests page include:
- Time: filters the requests list based on when the requests were sent. For example, when
2 hoursis selected, only requests that were made in the last two hours appear on the page.
- Attack signals: filters the requests list based on the attack signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when
Attack Toolingis selected, only requests tagged with the
Attack Toolingsignal appear on the page.
- Anomaly signals: filters the requests list based on the anomaly signals that requests are tagged with. For example, when
Address Changedis selected, only requests tagged with the
Address Changedsignal appear on the page.
- Response codes: filters the requests list based on the response codes associated with requests. For example, when
404is selected, only requests with a
404response code appear on the page.
Search bar
You can enter free-text and explicit queries into the search bar to find requests that meet specific criteria. Explicit queries follow the
<key><operator><value> syntax, where:
- the key is the field to search upon.
- the operator defines the relationship of the key to the value.
- the value is the specific value used to filter the requests list.
Example free-text and explicit queries are as follows:
|Free-text query
|Explicit query
|Description
/a/path/here sqli -7h
path:/a/path/here sqli from:-7h
|Show all SQLI in last 7 hours with this particular path
RU
country:ru
|All recent requests from Russia
cn 500
country:cn httpcode:500
|All recent requests from China that had a 500 error
404 233.252.0.23
httpcode:404 ip:233.252.0.23
|Recent requests from an IP that had a 404 error
Keys
The keys that you can search on are as follows:
|Name
|Type
|Description
agent
|string
|For Core WAF deployments, the
agent is the server hostname (or alias) for the agent (
agent:~hostname,
agent:~appname,
agent:hostname.appname, or
agent:hostname-appname). For Edge WAF deployments, the
agent is the domain or server hostname the request is trying to access (e.g.,
agent:www.example.com).
agentcode
|integer
|The agents internal response code
bytesout
|integer
|HTTP response size in bytes
country
|string
|Request estimated country of origin (e.g., US, RU)
from
|time
|Filter output with requests since a particular date
httpcode
|integer
|The response's http response code
ip
|string
|Single IPv4 (
ip:198.51.100.128)
Single IPv6 (
ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f:d4dc:a399:c00d:0225)
IPv4 CIDR (
ip:198.51.100.0/24)
IPv6 CIDR (
ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f::/64)
IPv4 range (
ip:198.51.100.0..198.51.100.255)
IPv6 range (
ip:2001:0db8:1681:f16f:: through
2001:0db8:1681:f16f:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff)
ja3
|string
|JA3 fingerprint
method
|string
|HTTP Method (e.g., GET, POST)
path
|string
|Request URL path, does not include query parameters
payload
|string
|The data that triggered a signal (i.e., the attack value)
protocol
|string
|HTTP Request Protocol, typically HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/1.0
ratelimited
|string
|Requests that have been tagged with a specific threshold signal and have been rate limited. The search syntax is
ratelimited: site.<threshold-signal>. You will need to replace
<threshold-signal> with the name of the threshold signal that you want to search for.
responsemillis
|integer
|HTTP response time in milliseconds
remotehost
|string
|Remote hostname (
remotehost:www.example.com) or subdomain match (
remotehost:~example.com)
server
|string
|Requested server name in the http request (e.g.,
example.com if
http://example.com/name)
tag
|string
|A particular signal on a request (e.g., SQLI, XSS)
target
|string
|Server + Path
sort
|string
|Sort with
time-asc (oldest first) or
time-desc (most recent first)
until
|time
|Filter output with request before a particular date
useragent
|string
|The request's user agent (browser)
Operators
When using operators, keep in mind the following:
- All values below can be quoted to allow for spaces.
- Adding
-(minus) before any key negates the operation.
- Different key names function as an AND operator (
from:-1h path:/foo).
- Multiple keys with the same name function as an OR operator (
path:/foo path:/barshould return paths matching either
/fooor
/bar).
Supported operators include:
|Operator
|Meaning
key:value
|equals
key:=value
|equals, alternate syntax
-key:value
|not equals, general negation of all operators
key:!=value
|not equals, alternate syntax
key:>value
|greater-than, integers only
key:>=value
|equals or greater-than, integers only
key:<value
|less-than, integers only
key:<=value
|equals or less-than, integers only
key:value1..value2
|in range between
value1 and
value2, integers only. For time see
from and
until
key:~value
|search on the field with the terms provided
Time
Time ranges can be specified in a number of ways using the
from and
until keys.
Queries on the Requests page are limited to a maximum time range of 7 days. Queries greater than a 7 day period will not yield any results. For example, if you wanted to find results from 2 weeks ago, your query would need to use
from:-21d until:-14d, which would be a 7 day window. A query of just
from:-21d would not yield any results as that would be a 21 day window.
Relative time
|Suffix
|Meaning
-5s
|5 seconds ago (from now)
-5min
|5 minutes ago
-5h
|5 hours ago
-5d
|5 days ago
-5w
|5 weeks ago
-5mon
|5 months ago
-5y
|5 year ago
Example:
from:-5h(until now)
from:-5h until:-4h(one hour range)
Absolute time
Absolute time is also allowed using
- Unix UTC Seconds Since Epoch
- Java/JavaScript UTC Milliseconds since Epoch
- ISO Date format
YYYYMMDD
Example Absolute Time: Unix UTC Seconds
from:141384000(until now)
from:141384000 until:1413844691
Example Absolute Time: Java/JavaScript Milliseconds UTC
from:141384000000(until now)
from:141384000000 until:1413844691000
Example Absolute Date:
YYYYMMDD
from:20141031(until now)
from:20141031 until:20141225
You can also mix and match time formats:
from:20141031 until:-1h
Query builder
IMPORTANT
The Query builder is only available in the Fastly control panel, not the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
The Query builder lets you filter for requests with a specific combination of tags (e.g. NOUA) and HTTP status codes (e.g. 404, 500).
To filter results using the Query builder:
Use the Time menu to specify a time range for when requests were sent.
Click Query builder.
From the Tag and HTTP Code tabs, select the combinations of tags and codes you want to filter on. Your selections are populated in the search bar.
Click Select All on either tab to select all tags or all HTTP codes. Click Clear selection on a given tab to clear selections on that tab or Clear all to clear all Query builder filters.
Exit the Query builder.
Click Search.
