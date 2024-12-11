Security Measures

These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's products and services.

Reporting discovered security issues

We take the security of our network seriously and support the disclosure of security issues related to our service. If you believe you have found a vulnerability, we encourage you to report your discovery to our Support team so we can investigate further. If you plan to do security testing of your service behind Fastly, notify Fastly at least two (2) business days prior to the test. See our penetration testing guidelines for more information.

