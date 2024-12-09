About Tools
Use the Tools pages in the web interface to access products and features like AI Accelerator.
Before you begin
Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about each of the pages you'll encounter there.
About the Tools pages
When you click Tools in the navigation sidebar, the AI Accelerator page appears by default:
- AI Accelerator page: provides access to the AI Accelerator metrics related to requests, tokens, and origin latency.
What's nextDig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface before you move on to working with services.
