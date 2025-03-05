Using advanced client-side detections
The advanced client-side detections feature allows you to detect sophisticated bots that leverage headless browsers such as headless Chrome. You can enable this feature by adding a lightweight JavaScript snippet to your website's HTML.
Once enabled, this feature feeds detections into the
SUSPECTED-BOT.HEADLESS,
SUSPECTED-BAD-BOT.HEADLESS, and
CLIENTSIDE-COOKIE-VALID system signals. To identify that a browser has run the JavaScript, the
_fs_cd_cp_<RANDOM STRING> cookie is issued from the customer domain.
Prerequisites
To use advanced client-side detections, you will need:
- the Bot Management product at either the Professional or Premier platform level (it is not available for the Essential platform)
- to enable Registration Attempt or Login Attempt templated rules
Enabling advanced client-side detections
To enable advanced client-side detections for your website, add the following line within the
<head> section of your HTML:
<script src="/_fs-ch-1T1wmsGaOgGaSxcX/assets/script.js"></script>
Ideally, this line will be placed above all other scripts in your HTML.
NOTE
You can change the name of the script from
script.js to another name of your choosing. The script name must end in
.js.
