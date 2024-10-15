Using system signals

The following information provides you with details about the various system signals:

Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to verbally reference or describe it.

the name of the signal that you can use to verbally reference or describe it. Short name: the name of the signal that is applied to matched requests and that can be used to search within the Next-Gen WAF web interface.

the name of the signal that is applied to matched requests and that can be used to search within the Next-Gen WAF web interface. Usable in: outlines where a signal can be used. The options are Lists, Rate Limit Rules, Request Rules, or Signal Exclusions. None indicates that the signal may be provided but cannot be used outside of its informational context.

outlines where a signal can be used. The options are Lists, Rate Limit Rules, Request Rules, or Signal Exclusions. None indicates that the signal may be provided but cannot be used outside of its informational context. Description: an outline of what the signal means or what it indicates.

Attacks

Attack signals are labels that describe malicious requests that contain attack payloads designed to hack, destroy, disable, steal, gain unauthorized access, and otherwise take harmful actions.

Long name Short name Usable in Description Attack Tooling USERAGENT Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Attack Tooling is the use of automated software to identify security vulnerabilities or to attempt to exploit a discovered vulnerability. AWS SSRF AWS-SSRF Templated Rule Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF) is a request which attempts to send requests made by the web application to target internal systems. AWS SSRF attacks use SSRF to obtain Amazon Web Services (AWS) keys and gain access to S3 buckets and their data. Backdoor BACKDOOR Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion A backdoor signal is a request that attempts to determine if a common backdoor file exists on a system. The signal generally matches known backdoor filenames. Traditionally these filenames appear with PHP file extensions like admin.php and r57.php . However, when these paths return a 200 or a larger response than expected, it may indicate that a system has been compromised or is unknowingly hosting a backdoor file. Command Execution CMDEXE Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Command Execution is the attempt to gain control or damage a target system through arbitrary operating system commands. Cross Site Scripting XSS Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Cross-Site Scripting is the attempt to hijack a person's account or web-browsing session through malicious JavaScript code. Directory Traversal TRAVERSAL Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Directory Traversal is the attempt to navigate privileged folders throughout a system in hopes of obtaining sensitive information. Log4J JNDI LOG4J-JNDI Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Log4J JNDI attacks attempt to exploit the Log4Shell vulnerability present in Log4J versions earlier than 2.16.0. SQL Injection SQLI Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion SQL Injection is the attempt to gain access to an application or obtain privileged information by executing arbitrary database queries.

Anomalies

Anomaly signals are labels that describe abnormal requests. While not inherently malicious, abnormal requests may be indicative of unwanted or abusive traffic. Examples include malformed request data and requests originating from known scanners.

Long name Short name Usable in Description Abnormal Path ABNORMALPATH Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Abnormal Path indicates the original path differs from the normalized path (e.g., /foo/./bar is normalized to /foo/bar ). Bad Hop Headers BHH Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Bad Hop Headers indicate an HTTP smuggling attempt through either a malformed Transfer-Encoding (TE) or Content-Length (CL) header, or a well-formed TE and CL header. Blocked Requests BLOCKED None Requests blocked by the Next-Gen WAF Code Injection PHP CODEINJECTION Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Code Injection is the attempt to gain control or damage a target system through arbitrary application code commands. Compression Detected COMPRESSED Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion The POST request body is compressed and cannot be inspected. For example, if a Content-Encoding: gzip request header is specified and the POST body is not plain text. Fastly Unknown Backend FASTLY-UNKNOWN-BACKEND Indicates a request to a backend that does not exist in your edge security service. Forceful Browsing FORCEFULBROWSING Signal Exclusion Forceful Browsing is the failed attempt to access admin pages. GraphQL API Query GRAPHQL-API Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a GraphQL API request. GraphQL Duplicate Variables GRAPHQL-DUPLICATE-VARIABLES Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a GraphQL request that contains duplicated variables. GraphQL Max Depth GRAPHQL-DEPTH Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request has reached or exceeded the maximum depth allowed on the server for GraphQL API queries. GraphQL Missing Required Operation Name GRAPHQL-MISSING-REQUIRED-OPERATION-NAME Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request has multiple GraphQL operations but does not define which operation to execute. GraphQL Syntax GRAPHQL-SYNTAX Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request that contains invalid GraphQL syntax. This may be related to a programming error or a malicious request. GraphQL Undefined Variable GRAPHQL-UNDEFINED-VARIABLES Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request made to a GraphQL API containing more variables than expected by a function. This can be used to obfuscate malicious requests. HTTP 403 Errors HTTP403 Signal Exclusion Forbidden. This is commonly seen when the request for a url has been protected by the server's configuration. HTTP 404 Errors HTTP404 Signal Exclusion Not Found. This is commonly seen when the request for a page or asset does not exist or cannot be found by the server. HTTP 429 Errors HTTP429 Signal Exclusion Too Many Requests. This is commonly seen when rate-limiting is used to slow down the number of active connections to a server. HTTP 4XX Errors HTTP4XX Signal Exclusion 4xx Status Codes commonly refer to client request errors. HTTP 500 Errors HTTP500 Signal Exclusion Internal Server Error. This is commonly seen when a request generates an unhandled application error. HTTP 503 Errors HTTP503 Signal Exclusion Service Unavailable. This is commonly seen when a web service is overloaded or sometimes taken down for maintenance. HTTP 5XX Errors HTTP5XX Signal Exclusion 5xx Status Codes commonly refer to server related issues. HTTP Response Splitting RESPONSESPLIT Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Identifies when CRLF characters are submitted as input to the application to inject headers into the HTTP response. Insecure Authentication/Authorization INSECURE-AUTH Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Insecure Authentication/Authorization, such as using JSON Web Tokens with the None Algorithm. Invalid Encoding NOTUTF8 Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Invalid Encoding can cause the server to translate malicious characters from a request into a response, causing either a denial of service or XSS. Malformed Data in the request body MALFORMED-DATA Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion A POST, PUT or PATCH request body that is malformed according to the Content-Type request header. For example, if a Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded request header is specified and contains a POST body that is json. This is often a programming error, automated or malicious request. Malicious IP Traffic SANS Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion The regularly imported SANS Internet Storm Center list of IP addresses that have been reported to have engaged in malicious activity. SigSci Malicious IPs SIGSCI-IP Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Whenever an IP is flagged due to a malicious signal by our decision engine, that IP will be propagated to all customers. We then log subsequent requests from those IP addresses that contain any additional signal for the duration of the flag. Missing Content-Type request header NO-CONTENT-TYPE Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion A POST, PUT or PATCH request that does not have a Content-Type request header. By default application servers should assume Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii in this case. Many automated and malicious requests may be missing Content Type . No User Agent NOUA Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request contained no User-Agent header or the header value was not set. Null Byte NULLBYTE Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Null bytes do not normally appear in a request and indicate the request is malformed and potentially malicious. Out-of-Band Domain OOB-DOMAIN Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Out-of-Band domains are generally used during penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in which network access is allowed. Private Files PRIVATEFILE Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Private files are usually confidential in nature, such as an Apache .htaccess file, or a configuration file which could leak sensitive information. Scanner SCANNER Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Identifies popular scanning services and tools SearchBot Impostor IMPOSTOR Templated Rule Search bot impostor is someone pretending to be a Google or Bing search bot, but who is not legitimate. Site Flagged IP SITE-FLAGGED-IP Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request was received from an IP that was flagged for exceeding attack thresholds for a specific site (also known as workspace). This signal is only included with the Premier platform.

Bots

Bot signals are labels that describe suspected and verified bot requests.

Long name Short name Usable in Description Accessibility VERIFIED-BOT.ACCESSIBILITY Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Tools that make content accessible (e.g., screen readers). Challenge Token Invalid CHALLENGE-TOKEN-INVALID Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request that did not include a valid bot challenge token. Challenge Token Valid CHALLENGE-TOKEN-VALID Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request that included a valid bot challenge token. Challenged Request CHALLENGED None Indicates a request that was issued a client challenge by the Next-Gen WAF. Content Fetcher VERIFIED-BOT.CONTENT-FETCHER Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Tools that extract content from websites to be used elsewhere. Monitoring & Site Tools VERIFIED-BOT.MONITORING-SITE-TOOLS Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Tools that access your website to monitor things like performance, uptime, and proving domain control. Online Marketing VERIFIED-BOT.ONLINE-MARKETING Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Crawlers from online marketing platforms (e.g., Facebook, Pinterest). Page Preview VERIFIED-BOT.PAGE-PREVIEW Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Tools that access your website to show a preview of the page, in other online services, and social media platforms. Platform Integrations VERIFIED-BOT.PLATFORM-INTEGRATIONS Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks. Research VERIFIED-BOT.RESEARCH Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Commercial and academic tools that collect and analyze data for research purposes. Search Engine Crawler VERIFIED-BOT.SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Crawlers that index your website for search engines. Search Engine Optimization VERIFIED-BOT.SEARCH-ENGINE-OPTIMIZATION Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Tools that support search engine optimization tasks (e.g., link analysis, ranking). Security Tools VERIFIED-BOT.SECURITY-TOOLS Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Security analysis tools that inspect your website for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and other security features. Suspected Bad Bot SUSPECTED-BAD-BOT Lists Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request that is suspected of being a bad bot. Suspected Bot SUSPECTED-BOT Rate Limit Rules Request Rules Signal Exclusion Indicates a request that is suspected of being a bot.

Informational

Informational signals are labels that describe common request properties that aren't malicious or abnormal.