Using system signals
Last updated 2024-10-15
The following information provides you with details about the various system signals:
- Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to verbally reference or describe it.
- Short name: the name of the signal that is applied to matched requests and that can be used to search within the Next-Gen WAF web interface.
- Usable in: outlines where a signal can be used. The options are Lists, Rate Limit Rules, Request Rules, or Signal Exclusions. None indicates that the signal may be provided but cannot be used outside of its informational context.
- Description: an outline of what the signal means or what it indicates.
Attacks
Attack signals are labels that describe malicious requests that contain attack payloads designed to hack, destroy, disable, steal, gain unauthorized access, and otherwise take harmful actions.
|Long name
|Short name
|Usable in
|Description
|Attack Tooling
USERAGENT
|Attack Tooling is the use of automated software to identify security vulnerabilities or to attempt to exploit a discovered vulnerability.
|AWS SSRF
AWS-SSRF
|Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF) is a request which attempts to send requests made by the web application to target internal systems. AWS SSRF attacks use SSRF to obtain Amazon Web Services (AWS) keys and gain access to S3 buckets and their data.
|Backdoor
BACKDOOR
|A backdoor signal is a request that attempts to determine if a common backdoor file exists on a system. The signal generally matches known backdoor filenames. Traditionally these filenames appear with PHP file extensions like
admin.php and
r57.php. However, when these paths return a 200 or a larger response than expected, it may indicate that a system has been compromised or is unknowingly hosting a backdoor file.
|Command Execution
CMDEXE
|Command Execution is the attempt to gain control or damage a target system through arbitrary operating system commands.
|Cross Site Scripting
XSS
|Cross-Site Scripting is the attempt to hijack a person's account or web-browsing session through malicious JavaScript code.
|Directory Traversal
TRAVERSAL
|Directory Traversal is the attempt to navigate privileged folders throughout a system in hopes of obtaining sensitive information.
|Log4J JNDI
LOG4J-JNDI
|Log4J JNDI attacks attempt to exploit the Log4Shell vulnerability present in Log4J versions earlier than 2.16.0.
|SQL Injection
SQLI
|SQL Injection is the attempt to gain access to an application or obtain privileged information by executing arbitrary database queries.
Anomalies
Anomaly signals are labels that describe abnormal requests. While not inherently malicious, abnormal requests may be indicative of unwanted or abusive traffic. Examples include malformed request data and requests originating from known scanners.
|Long name
|Short name
|Usable in
|Description
|Abnormal Path
ABNORMALPATH
|Abnormal Path indicates the original path differs from the normalized path (e.g.,
/foo/./bar is normalized to
/foo/bar).
|Bad Hop Headers
BHH
|Bad Hop Headers indicate an HTTP smuggling attempt through either a malformed Transfer-Encoding (TE) or Content-Length (CL) header, or a well-formed TE and CL header.
|Blocked Requests
BLOCKED
|None
|Requests blocked by the Next-Gen WAF
|Code Injection PHP
CODEINJECTION
|Code Injection is the attempt to gain control or damage a target system through arbitrary application code commands.
|Compression Detected
COMPRESSED
|The POST request body is compressed and cannot be inspected. For example, if a
Content-Encoding: gzip request header is specified and the POST body is not plain text.
|Fastly Unknown Backend
FASTLY-UNKNOWN-BACKEND
|Indicates a request to a backend that does not exist in your edge security service.
|Forceful Browsing
FORCEFULBROWSING
|Forceful Browsing is the failed attempt to access admin pages.
|GraphQL API Query
GRAPHQL-API
|Indicates a GraphQL API request.
|GraphQL Duplicate Variables
GRAPHQL-DUPLICATE-VARIABLES
|Indicates a GraphQL request that contains duplicated variables.
|GraphQL Max Depth
GRAPHQL-DEPTH
|Indicates a request has reached or exceeded the maximum depth allowed on the server for GraphQL API queries.
|GraphQL Missing Required Operation Name
GRAPHQL-MISSING-REQUIRED-OPERATION-NAME
|Indicates a request has multiple GraphQL operations but does not define which operation to execute.
|GraphQL Syntax
GRAPHQL-SYNTAX
|Indicates a request that contains invalid GraphQL syntax. This may be related to a programming error or a malicious request.
|GraphQL Undefined Variable
GRAPHQL-UNDEFINED-VARIABLES
|Indicates a request made to a GraphQL API containing more variables than expected by a function. This can be used to obfuscate malicious requests.
|HTTP 403 Errors
HTTP403
|Forbidden. This is commonly seen when the request for a url has been protected by the server's configuration.
|HTTP 404 Errors
HTTP404
|Not Found. This is commonly seen when the request for a page or asset does not exist or cannot be found by the server.
|HTTP 429 Errors
HTTP429
|Too Many Requests. This is commonly seen when rate-limiting is used to slow down the number of active connections to a server.
|HTTP 4XX Errors
HTTP4XX
|4xx Status Codes commonly refer to client request errors.
|HTTP 500 Errors
HTTP500
|Internal Server Error. This is commonly seen when a request generates an unhandled application error.
|HTTP 503 Errors
HTTP503
|Service Unavailable. This is commonly seen when a web service is overloaded or sometimes taken down for maintenance.
|HTTP 5XX Errors
HTTP5XX
|5xx Status Codes commonly refer to server related issues.
|HTTP Response Splitting
RESPONSESPLIT
|Identifies when CRLF characters are submitted as input to the application to inject headers into the HTTP response.
|Insecure Authentication/Authorization
INSECURE-AUTH
|Insecure Authentication/Authorization, such as using JSON Web Tokens with the None Algorithm.
|Invalid Encoding
NOTUTF8
|Invalid Encoding can cause the server to translate malicious characters from a request into a response, causing either a denial of service or XSS.
|Malformed Data in the request body
MALFORMED-DATA
|A POST, PUT or PATCH request body that is malformed according to the
Content-Type request header. For example, if a
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded request header is specified and contains a POST body that is json. This is often a programming error, automated or malicious request.
|Malicious IP Traffic
SANS
|The regularly imported SANS Internet Storm Center list of IP addresses that have been reported to have engaged in malicious activity.
|SigSci Malicious IPs
SIGSCI-IP
|Whenever an IP is flagged due to a malicious signal by our decision engine, that IP will be propagated to all customers. We then log subsequent requests from those IP addresses that contain any additional signal for the duration of the flag.
|Missing
Content-Type request header
NO-CONTENT-TYPE
|A POST, PUT or PATCH request that does not have a
Content-Type request header. By default application servers should assume
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii in this case. Many automated and malicious requests may be missing
Content Type.
|No User Agent
NOUA
|Indicates a request contained no
User-Agent header or the header value was not set.
|Null Byte
NULLBYTE
|Null bytes do not normally appear in a request and indicate the request is malformed and potentially malicious.
|Out-of-Band Domain
OOB-DOMAIN
|Out-of-Band domains are generally used during penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in which network access is allowed.
|Private Files
PRIVATEFILE
|Private files are usually confidential in nature, such as an Apache .htaccess file, or a configuration file which could leak sensitive information.
|Scanner
SCANNER
|Identifies popular scanning services and tools
|SearchBot Impostor
IMPOSTOR
|Search bot impostor is someone pretending to be a Google or Bing search bot, but who is not legitimate.
|Site Flagged IP
SITE-FLAGGED-IP
|Indicates a request was received from an IP that was flagged for exceeding attack thresholds for a specific site (also known as workspace). This signal is only included with the Premier platform.
Bots
Bot signals are labels that describe suspected and verified bot requests.
|Long name
|Short name
|Usable in
|Description
|Accessibility
VERIFIED-BOT.ACCESSIBILITY
|Tools that make content accessible (e.g., screen readers).
|Challenge Token Invalid
CHALLENGE-TOKEN-INVALID
|Indicates a request that did not include a valid bot challenge token.
|Challenge Token Valid
CHALLENGE-TOKEN-VALID
|Indicates a request that included a valid bot challenge token.
|Challenged Request
CHALLENGED
|None
|Indicates a request that was issued a client challenge by the Next-Gen WAF.
|Content Fetcher
VERIFIED-BOT.CONTENT-FETCHER
|Tools that extract content from websites to be used elsewhere.
|Monitoring & Site Tools
VERIFIED-BOT.MONITORING-SITE-TOOLS
|Tools that access your website to monitor things like performance, uptime, and proving domain control.
|Online Marketing
VERIFIED-BOT.ONLINE-MARKETING
|Crawlers from online marketing platforms (e.g., Facebook, Pinterest).
|Page Preview
VERIFIED-BOT.PAGE-PREVIEW
|Tools that access your website to show a preview of the page, in other online services, and social media platforms.
|Platform Integrations
VERIFIED-BOT.PLATFORM-INTEGRATIONS
|Integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks.
|Research
VERIFIED-BOT.RESEARCH
|Commercial and academic tools that collect and analyze data for research purposes.
|Search Engine Crawler
VERIFIED-BOT.SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER
|Crawlers that index your website for search engines.
|Search Engine Optimization
VERIFIED-BOT.SEARCH-ENGINE-OPTIMIZATION
|Tools that support search engine optimization tasks (e.g., link analysis, ranking).
|Security Tools
VERIFIED-BOT.SECURITY-TOOLS
|Security analysis tools that inspect your website for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and other security features.
|Suspected Bad Bot
SUSPECTED-BAD-BOT
|Indicates a request that is suspected of being a bad bot.
|Suspected Bot
SUSPECTED-BOT
|Indicates a request that is suspected of being a bot.
Informational
Informational signals are labels that describe common request properties that aren't malicious or abnormal.
|Long name
|Short name
|Usable in
|Description
|Allowed Requests
ALLOWED
|Indicates a request that is allowed due to a rule with an allow action. Requests with this signal are never blocked.
|Bot Analysis
BOT-ANALYSIS
|None
|Indicates a request that was analyzed for bots.
|Datacenter Traffic
DATACENTER
|Datacenter Traffic is non-organic traffic originating from identified hosting providers. This type of traffic is not commonly associated with a real end user.
|Double Encoding
DOUBLEENCODING
|Double Encoding checks for the evasion technique of double encoding HTML characters.
|Fail Open
FAIL-OPEN
|Indicates a request was allowed because the WAF failed open.
|GraphQL IDE
GRAPHQL-IDE
|Indicates a request originating from a GraphQL Interactive Development Environment (IDE).
|GraphQL Introspection
GRAPHQL-INTROSPECTION
|Indicates an attempt to obtain the schema of a GraphQL API. The schema can be used to identify which resources are available, informing subsequent attacks.
|JSON Encoding Error
JSON-ERROR
|A POST, PUT, or PATCH request body that is specified as containing JSON within the
Content-Type request header but contains JSON parsing errors. This is often related to a programming error or an automated or malicious request.
|Tor Traffic
TORNODE
|Tor is software that anonymizes and conceals location, activity, and IP address information when browsing the internet. A spike in Tor traffic can indicate an attacker trying to mask their location.
|Weak TLS
WEAKTLS
|Weak TLS. A web server's configuration allows SSL/TLS connections to be established with an obsolete cipher suite or protocol version. This signal is based on inspecting a small percent of requests. Also, some architectures and Signal Sciences' language SDK modules do not support this signal.
|XML Encoding Error
XML-ERROR
|A POST, PUT, or PATCH request body that is specified as containing XML within the
Content-Type request header but contains XML parsing errors. This is often related to a programming error or an automated or malicious request.
Do not use this form to send sensitive information. If you need assistance, contact support. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.