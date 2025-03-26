Edge Data Storage

Compute gives you the option of storing the data you need at the edge as key-value pairs in versionless containers. You can attach these containers to an active service and update the data at any time after it's created, without ever incrementing a service’s version. Additionally, these containers can be shared by multiple Compute services in your account.

Prerequisites

Edge data storage options are only available for Fastly's Compute services, not for VCL-based services.

Important considerations

There is a limit of 50 edge data stores total per account. To raise this limit, contact your account manager.

Personal information, secrets, or sensitive data should not be included in edge data stores or incorporated into edge logic. In addition, we do not maintain version histories of your stores. Our Compliance and Law FAQ describes in detail how Fastly handles personal data privacy.

Config Store

With fast and secure read performance, Config Store is useful for moving simple functions to the edge. You can store environment variables, redirect lists, and more in Config Store, where they can be shared across services and referenced in your edge logic. A config store might be useful if you:

have essential data that you don’t want to expire.

have a small dataset.

need to make frequent changes to your data.

Billing

NOTE Billing limits for this product may be different if you've purchased a packaged offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Config Store is included with your Compute service with the following limitations:

Trials for Compute include one (1) config store with a maximum of 100 entries.

Paid accounts include up to five (5) config stores (each having a maximum of 500 entries). You can add additional stores for a monthly fee.

Write operations to Config Store are limited to 100 writes per hour.

Config store keys are limited to 255 characters and their values are limited to 8,000 characters.

KV Store

KV Store is a key-value store that provides high performance reads and writes across Fastly’s network to enable powerful edge applications. A KV store might be useful if you:

require global access to your data from hundreds of POPs.

require frequent and intensive read operations.

write or update infrequently (one operation per second, per key).

Limitations and considerations

KV Store supports 1024 byte UTF-8 files with a maximum size of 25MB but that limit can be raised to 100MB upon request.

Billing

NOTE Billing limits for this product may be different if you've purchased a packaged offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Billing for KV Store is based on a combination of total storage charges and data processing operations for the month. Storage is calculated using GB-months rounded to the nearest hour for each object and processing operations are categorized into three groups, each with differing prices:

Class A Operations that mutate the state of an object or list multiple objects (for example, SetKey, GetAllKeys, GetAllServices, CreateStore, GetAllStores, and UpdateStore). Trials are limited to 250,000 operations per month.

that mutate the state of an object or list multiple objects (for example, SetKey, GetAllKeys, GetAllServices, CreateStore, GetAllStores, and UpdateStore). Trials are limited to 250,000 operations per month. Class B Operations that read the state of an object (for example, GetKey and GetStore). Trials are limited to 5 million operations per month.

that read the state of an object (for example, GetKey and GetStore). Trials are limited to 5 million operations per month. Free Operations (for example, DeleteKey and DeleteStore).

Compute trials and paid accounts include two KV stores with the following limitations:

Storage must not exceed 1GB between both stores.

Class A Operations are limited to 250,000 per month.

Class B Operations are limited to 5 million per month.

Additional KV stores and higher storage and operations limits can be purchased as part of an add-on priced in addition to Compute services.

Secret Store

Fastly Secret Store is a secrets management service that helps you extend protected access to your origins, applications, and other resources on the Fastly edge. This service allows you to store, manage, and access credentials and tokens from your Fastly Compute applications.

A secret store might be useful if you need to securely store:

Database credentials

API keys

Access tokens

Limitations and considerations

Keep in mind the following limitations and considerations:

Write operations to Secret Store are limited to 1000 writes per month.

Read operations to Secret Store are limited to 5 reads per Compute Request.

Billing

NOTE Billing limits for this product may be different if you've purchased a packaged offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Secret Store is included with your Compute service with the following limitations:

Trials for Compute include one (1) secret store with one (1) secret.

Paid accounts include ten (10) total secrets across any number of stores. You can add additional secrets for a monthly fee.

Security products notice

No security product, such as a WAF or DDoS mitigation product, including those security services offered by Fastly, will detect or prevent all possible attacks or threats. As a subscriber, you should maintain appropriate security controls on all web applications and origins. The use of Fastly's security products does not relieve you of this obligation. As a subscriber, you should test and validate the effectiveness of Fastly's security services to the extent possible prior to deploying these services in production, continuously monitor their performance, and adjust these services as appropriate to address changes in your web applications, origin services, and configurations of the other aspects of your Fastly services.