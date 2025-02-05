Cache APIs

The following APIs enable developers to build apps on Compute using Fastly's global cache network.

Core Cache API

The Core Cache API uses languages like Rust, JavaScript, and Go to expose the API primitives used to implement cache applications.

HTTP Cache API

The HTTP Cache API gives developers the ability to control caching within the context of an HTTP request through actions like Cache-Control parameter customization and request and response header modification.

Simple Cache API

The Simple Cache API exposes a key-value cache interface developers can use to cache small, arbitrary data to help reduce repetitive compute costs.

Limitations and Considerations

Compute trials and paid accounts include the use of Cache APIs. A monthly average of up to 5 cache operations per Compute request are included. A cache operation is a read from cache or an operation where a read is followed by a write. There is no separate cap on the maximum number of cache operations per individual Compute request. Contact support@fastly.com if you need to raise the included number of monthly average cache operations.