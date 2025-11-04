TLS service options

Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.

Fastly TLS allows you to manage TLS certificates on a domain-by-domain or multi-domain basis using our control panel or API. To serve secure HTTPS traffic from Fastly, your website needs a valid TLS certificate with a matching private key. You can either instruct Fastly to automatically generate and manage TLS keys and certificates on your behalf or generate and upload your own TLS certificates and private keys.

TIP Fastly’s pricing page details the current rates for our TLS services.

Important considerations

You are responsible for ensuring that you are the legitimate registrant and can demonstrate control of any domain that appears on a certificate procured on your behalf. Fastly may revoke certificates if required by the CA/Browser Forum Baseline Requirements or the certification authority (CA) providing the certificate. We may also revoke certificates if you fail to comply with Fastly’s Acceptable Use Policy.

Certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt or GlobalSign are third-party technologies. Certificates provided by GlobalSign are subject to the terms of GlobalSign's Subscriber Agreement, which can be found at https://www.globalsign.com/repository. An alternative to these third-party technologies is Certainly, Fastly’s publicly-trusted CA.

For customers bringing their own certificates, both Fastly TLS and Concierge TLS service support Domain Validated (DV), Organization Validated (OV), Extended Validation (EV), RSA, and ECDSA certificates. If Fastly manages your certificates, use Certainly or Let’s Encrypt to issue DV certificates or GlobalSign to issue DV or OV certificates.

If you’ve purchased Fastly’s PCI-compliant caching or HIPAA-compliant caching products, Fastly will enforce a minimum version of TLS 1.2 or higher for all connections to meet the compliance requirements mandated by the PCI Security Standards Council.

By default, Fastly installs TLS certificates at a shared set of IP addresses. When client requests get sent to Fastly, we select the correct certificates using the Server Name Indication (SNI) extension of TLS that allows clients to present a hostname in the TLS handshake request. All modern browsers support SNI. Clients that do not support SNI (such as those on Windows XP and Android 2.x or earlier) will see a TLS handshake error.

TIP If you need TLS support for non-SNI clients, see Dedicated IP addresses.

Fastly enforces a match between each HTTP request’s Host header and a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) field on the associated TLS certificate to prevent use of a technique known as domain fronting. If you encounter an HTTP 421 error from Fastly, a mismatch is the likely cause.

Fastly supports SHA-256 certificates signed by publicly trusted certification authorities that have a key size of 2048 bits for RSA public key encryption and key sizes of 256 bits and 384 bits for ECDSA public key encryption. For performance reasons and to help mitigate your security costs, we strongly recommend using an ECDSA certificate.

Fastly TLS

With Fastly TLS, you can either instruct Fastly to automatically generate and manage TLS certificates on your behalf or generate and upload your own TLS certificates and private keys.

Fastly-managed TLS subscriptions (managed TLS)

Fastly-managed certificates are an option for both paid accounts and free accounts. When Fastly manages your certificates, you use the Fastly control panel or API to select the CA from which Fastly should procure your TLS certificates. Fastly then procures DV certificates from the authority you've chosen. To complete a certificate request, you must prove that you control your domains by modifying DNS records.

Fastly-managed certificates can be procured from Certainly, a non-profit CA (Let's Encrypt), or a commercial CA (GlobalSign).

TIP To have Fastly procure organization validated certificates (OV) instead, contact sales@fastly.com.

Self-managed certificates (Bring Your Own Certificates - BYOC)

If you have a paid account for Fastly's services, you can bring your own certificates and use the Fastly control panel or API to upload TLS certificates and keys. You must ensure you upload the relevant private key first before uploading the matching certificate.

Billing

NOTE Billing limits for this product may be different if you've purchased a packaged offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Fastly TLS is billed based on the number of fully qualified domain names (e.g., example.com or www.example.com ) and wildcard domains (e.g., *.example.com ) that are in an activated state at the end of the month for your account. All accounts include up to five total domains using Certainly, a non-profit CA, or your own certificates (BYOC). Paid accounts can also purchase certificates from a commercial CA (GlobalSign) and pay to secure additional domains. All domains in an activated state at the end of the month count towards your bill, regardless of certificate status (e.g., valid or expired).

Fastly TLS treats all entries on a certificate equally and each entry as its own item. On both certificates you manage and those that Fastly manages for you, an entry can be an apex domain, a subdomain, or a wildcard domain. Charges are based on the combined total of the domains on the certificates you manage as well as certificates that Fastly manages for you.

For Fastly-managed subscriptions, your charges may vary based on the CA you select. Specifically, there are pricing differences between Fastly TLS certificates provided by a commercial CA and those provided by a non-profit CA or Certainly. Our pricing page provides specifics about these differences.

Free accounts allow you to secure up to two apex domains or subdomains with TLS domains for free using the Fastly-managed Certainly CA or Let’s Encrypt, while paid accounts include up to five domains using Certainly or Let’s Encrypt. Upgrade to a paid account to secure additional domains, secure wildcard domains, purchase the Global Sign CA, and upload a self-managed certificate.

Mutual TLS authentication

Mutual TLS (mTLS) is an additional layer of network connection security that is added on top of our existing TLS product. By default, the TLS protocol only requires a server to present a trusted certificate to the client. mTLS requires the client to also present a trusted certificate to the server. Instead of having to rely on traditional authentication methods like passwords or API keys, the server to client connection is secured using TLS certificates.

Billing

Paid accounts with a contract for Fastly's services can protect two domains for free with mTLS. Additional domains can be purchased for a flat fee. Contact sales@fastly.com for more information.

Concierge TLS

Concierge TLS provides you with TLS-specific advanced configuration support. It is sold as a packaged addition to Fastly’s Enterprise Support service option.

To add Concierge TLS to your Enterprise Support option, contact sales@fastly.com.

Dedicated IP addresses

Fastly can install customer-provided or Fastly-managed certificates at a dedicated set of IP addresses specified via customer-specific DNS records. These DNS records can be set up to use three possible network routing options (sometimes referred to as network maps or domain maps) that allow you to choose which parts of the Fastly network to use.

To see if your company meets the qualification criteria for this option, contact sales@fastly.com.