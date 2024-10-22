Fastly DDoS Protection

Fastly DDoS Protection provides real-time visibility into and defense against common Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed at your applications, APIs, and origin servers. It provides automatic detection and mitigation at Fastly's network edge, away from your infrastructure.

Once enabled, Fastly's network will dynamically and proactively process, analyze, and diagnose your traffic. Fastly DDoS Protection uses techniques like our proprietary Attribute Unmasking to rapidly fingerprint complex attack traffic and distinguish it from normal, organic traffic to your applications and origin servers. This allows you to continuously evaluate and automatically adapt and respond to DDoS attacks without manual intervention or maintenance.

Metrics about each service's request traffic are logged, including details about attacks detected and mitigated, and appear in a dedicated dashboard accessible through the Fastly control panel.

Prerequisites

To use Fastly DDoS Protection, you must have a paid account for Full-Site Delivery, Fastly Streaming Delivery, or Compute. Anyone assigned the role of superuser or engineer can enable Fastly DDoS Protection directly in the Fastly control panel to immediately establish a defensive posture against cyber threats.

Limitations

No security product, such as a WAF or DDoS mitigation product, including those security services offered by Fastly, will detect or prevent all possible attacks or threats. As a subscriber, you should maintain appropriate security controls on all web applications and origins. The use of Fastly's security products do not relieve you of this obligation. As a subscriber, you should test and validate the effectiveness of Fastly's security services to the extent possible prior to deploying these services in production, continuously monitor their performance, and adjust these services as appropriate to address changes in your web applications, origin services, and configurations of the other aspects of your Fastly services.

Billing

NOTE Billing limits for this product may be different if you've purchased a package offering or are using a product or feature trial.

Fastly DDoS Protection automatically detects attack traffic and excludes this traffic from billing-related metering. You are never billed for mitigated attacks. We bill you based on non-attack traffic that passes through Fastly's network, which we define as requests that are not identified as malicious by the product.

For more details about this product, including how to purchase it, contact your account manager or email sales@fastly.com.