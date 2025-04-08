About alerts

The Alerts feature lets you set configuration rules, also known as alert definitions, that define the conditions that should trigger an alert and how notifications should be handled.

From the Alerts pages, you can view triggered and resolved alert instances and manage your alert definitions and integrations.

Before you begin

The Alerts feature is disabled by default. Anyone assigned the role of superuser can enable a 30-day trial directly in the web interface on the Trials page. After your trial expires, the Alerts feature can be purchased for an account by contacting sales@fastly.com. After your trial expires, the Alerts feature can be purchased for an account by contacting sales@fastly.com and then configured by any superuser or engineer, which will result in changes to your monthly bill.

Accessing the Alerts pages

To access the pages associated with the Alerts feature, go to Observability > Alerts.

The Alerts menu contains links to the following pages:

Overview: where you can view a historical feed of alerts that are firing and that have been resolved.

where you can view a historical feed of alerts that are firing and that have been resolved. Definitions: where you can view and manage alert definitions. An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled.

where you can view and manage alert definitions. An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled. Integrations: where you can view and manage alert integrations. Alert integrations are external channels that receive notifications when alerts are triggered.

Viewing firing and resolved alert instances

An alert is firing when the condition set is no longer met during an evaluation period. Once triggered, an alert is considered resolved when the defined threshold is no longer being exceeded.

From the Alerts Overview page, click on a firing or resolved alert instance to access the details page for the alert. The alert details page displays a graph of the observed metric. On the graph, a horizontal black line marks the threshold, vertical red bars indicate when the metric went above or below the threshold, and vertical black lines indicate when a new service version was activated. The page also lists all firing and resolved instances of the alert.

From the details page, you can also edit the alert definition by clicking the pencil to the right of the alert definition.

What's next

Read about how alerts are triggered and resolved and then create alert definitions