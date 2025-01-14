Observability features

As part of our Observability product offerings, Fastly provides you with a collection of features that allow you to continuously monitor the status of your website, product, or service using real-time and historical metrics.

Edge Observer. Our Edge Observer interface serves as the entry point of all our Observability features. It provides you with customizable views that give insights into key metrics that can inform your decisions and goals.

Our Edge Observer interface serves as the entry point of all our Observability features. It provides you with customizable views that give insights into key metrics that can inform your decisions and goals. Alerts. The Alerts feature provides visibility into service health conditions via automated notifications for service-related performance metrics. You can set up alerts via the web interface or the API to receive notifications to various integrations when a metric you define either goes above or remains below a threshold.

The Alerts feature provides visibility into service health conditions via automated notifications for service-related performance metrics. You can set up alerts via the web interface or the API to receive notifications to various integrations when a metric you define either goes above or remains below a threshold. Log Explorer & Insights. The Log Explorer & Insights feature offers a dashboard designed to provide you with visibility into edge request performance. It allows you to monitor and analyze request traffic, detect error patterns, and help identify performance issues with your web properties.

Entitlements and feature availability may be different if you've purchased a package offering or are using a product or feature trial.