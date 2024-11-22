About the web interface controls

Fastly provides web interface access to all of its features and functions, which are also accessible using Fastly's application programming interface (API).

Before you begin

Before you begin learning about the Fastly web interface controls, it's useful to know the basics of content delivery.

Accessing Fastly's web interface controls

Access to Fastly's web interface controls requires you to sign up for a Fastly account. Creating an account is free. Once you've created an account, you can navigate to the controls via the Fastly login page at https://manage.fastly.com, either directly using any standard web browser or by clicking a link at the top right of almost all pages at the Fastly website.

If it's your first time logging in, the basic controls may appear a bit empty. More details will begin to appear as you start working with services.

Top navigation bar

The top navigation bar appears across the top of the Fastly web interface. It contains primary navigation elements that include the name of the company for the account you're logged into, the search field, a link you can use to give Fastly feedback, and a switcher menu that provides direct access to both the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels from a single location.

The user quick links menu appears to the right of the switcher menu . You can use the user quick links menu to access account-specific settings, billing-related details, and support links.

Navigation sidebar

The navigation sidebar provides access to:

the Home page, which appears by default when you log in, where you view summarized details about all your services

the Observability controls that you can use to monitor real-time and historic caching-related details about a specific service

the Deliver page where you define the settings that specifically control how cached content should behave and be delivered

the Compute page where you define how each instance of your Wasm services should behave and interact with its data sources

the Security controls that you can use to access the different security products Fastly has to offer

the Resources controls that you can use to access data stores shared by your services

the Account controls that you can use to access account-specific settings, personal profile information, and billing-related details

TIP Check with a superuser on your account if you don't have access to the links you expect to. The roles and permissions assigned by whoever manages your company's account can change which of the navigation links you have access to.

Changing the control panel theme

You can change the theme of the Fastly control panel by logging in to your account and clicking the Dark theme switch in the user quick links menu to On or Off as appropriate.

Browser requirements and recommendations

To access the Fastly web interface, your web browser must be configured to support cookies, JavaScript, and site data (also referred to as local storage or web storage).

We support a minimum display width of 768 pixels on the latest version of the following browsers:

If you aren't using one of these browsers, then some visual styling may not be correct when using the Fastly web interface.

We strongly recommend updating your browser before beginning any debugging of Fastly services and before reporting problems to Fastly Customer Support. You can find the latest, downloadable versions of all major browsers online. The list at Browse Happy may help you.

What's next

Dig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface before you move on to working with services.