These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's product and services, as well as describe how to secure communications between Fastly and your origin servers and customers.

Next-Gen WAF

These articles explain how to use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences).

Access Control Lists

These articles describe how to restrict access to resources by allowing or blocking IP addresses with access control lists (ACLs).

About ACLs

Malicious actors can present themselves in a variety of ways on the internet. Automated tools can scrape information from your website, bots…

Manually creating access control lists

Varnish allows you to use access control lists (ACLs) , a feature that enables fast matching of a client's IP address against a list of…

Using the IP block list

You can prevent specific IP addresses from accessing your service by adding them to a block list. Enabling this feature creates a condition…

Working with ACLs using the web interface

Access control lists (ACLs) allow you to store a list of permissions that Varnish will use to grant or restrict access to URLs within a…

DDoS Protection

These articles describe the automatic DDoS Protection that keeps applications and APIs available and performant.

About DDoS Protection

The DDoS Protection menu contains links to dashboard metrics detailing DDoS attack traffic directed at your applications, APIs, and origin…

Rate Limiting

These articles describe how to work with Fastly's rate limiting features.

About rate limiting

Rate limiting is a way to control the rate at which traffic flows through Fastly's network to your origins. You might need rate limiting if…

Working with rate limiting policies

You can use the Fastly Rate Limiting feature to create rate limiting policies. When you create a rate limiting policy, you define the…

Securing communications

These articles describe how to secure communications between Fastly, your origin servers, and your customers.

Support for App Transport Security

Apple uses App Transport Security (ATS) to improve the security of connections between web services and applications installed on…

TLS

These articles describe how to set up TLS certificates with Fastly services.

About the TLS dashboard

The TLS dashboard provides a high-level overview of the status of your Fastly-managed and self-managed TLS certificates. It alerts you…

Enabling TLS 1.3 through Fastly

This guide describes how to use Fastly TLS to enable TLS 1.3 for a domain using a TLS certificate you provide or one that Fastly provides…

Setting up Mutual TLS authentication

Mutual TLS (mTLS) is an additional layer of network connection security that is added on top of our existing TLS product . By default, the…

Setting up TLS with certificates Fastly manages

This guide describes how to use Fastly TLS to enable HTTPS for a domain using a certificate managed by Fastly. To serve secure traffic…

Setting up TLS with your own certificates

This guide describes how to use the Fastly TLS product to upload and deploy your own TLS certificates and private keys using the Fastly…

TLS origin configuration messages

When you are connecting to origins over TLS , you may have errors. Hostname mismatches Error: Hostname mismatch Why the error appears Your…

Fastly TLS prerequisites and limitations

Before getting started with Fastly-managed TLS subscriptions (managed TLS) or self-managed TLS certificates (Bring Your Own Certificates…

TLS quick start

Welcome! This guide helps new TLS users like you get started with Fastly TLS as quickly as possible using Certainly, Fastly's publicly…

TLS termination

Identifying TLS terminated requests To maintain optimal caching performance, Fastly uses a TLS terminator separate from the caching engine…

