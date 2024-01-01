- English
Security
These articles provide information about the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that protect Fastly's product and services, as well as describe how to secure communications between Fastly and your origin servers and customers.
Access Control Lists
These articles describe how to restrict access to resources by allowing or blocking IP addresses with access control lists (ACLs).
Malicious actors can present themselves in a variety of ways on the internet. Automated tools can scrape information from your website, bots…Read more
Varnish allows you to use access control lists (ACLs) , a feature that enables fast matching of a client's IP address against a list of…Read more
You can prevent specific IP addresses from accessing your service by adding them to a block list. Enabling this feature creates a condition…Read more
Access control lists (ACLs) allow you to store a list of permissions that Varnish will use to grant or restrict access to URLs within a…Read more
DDoS Protection
These articles describe the automatic DDoS Protection that keeps applications and APIs available and performant.
The DDoS Protection menu contains links to dashboard metrics detailing DDoS attack traffic directed at your applications, APIs, and origin…Read more
Rate Limiting
These articles describe how to work with Fastly's rate limiting features.
Rate limiting is a way to control the rate at which traffic flows through Fastly's network to your origins. You might need rate limiting if…Read more
You can use the Fastly Rate Limiting feature to create rate limiting policies. When you create a rate limiting policy, you define the…Read more
Securing communications
These articles describe how to secure communications between Fastly, your origin servers, and your customers.
Apple uses App Transport Security (ATS) to improve the security of connections between web services and applications installed on…Read more
TLS
These articles describe how to set up TLS certificates with Fastly services.
The TLS dashboard provides a high-level overview of the status of your Fastly-managed and self-managed TLS certificates. It alerts you…Read more
This guide describes how to use Fastly TLS to enable TLS 1.3 for a domain using a TLS certificate you provide or one that Fastly provides…Read more
Mutual TLS (mTLS) is an additional layer of network connection security that is added on top of our existing TLS product . By default, the…Read more
This guide describes how to use Fastly TLS to enable HTTPS for a domain using a certificate managed by Fastly. To serve secure traffic…Read more
This guide describes how to use the Fastly TLS product to upload and deploy your own TLS certificates and private keys using the Fastly…Read more
When you are connecting to origins over TLS , you may have errors. Hostname mismatches Error: Hostname mismatch Why the error appears Your…Read more
Before getting started with Fastly-managed TLS subscriptions (managed TLS) or self-managed TLS certificates (Bring Your Own Certificates…Read more
Welcome! This guide helps new TLS users like you get started with Fastly TLS as quickly as possible using Certainly, Fastly's publicly…Read more
Identifying TLS terminated requests To maintain optimal caching performance, Fastly uses a TLS terminator separate from the caching engine…Read more