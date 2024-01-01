Configuring the agent

For most installations, the agent keys (accesskeyid and secretaccesskey) will be the only fields that require configuring; the default agent configuration will suffice for everything else. However, some environments will want to use additional options to better suit their environment.
The agent configuration is flexible enough to work in all environments. Most configuration options are available in three forms: config file, command line, and by setting environment variables.
IMPORTANT
Agent configuration options listed as "experimental" are not fully developed and are subject to change. Use caution when building automated processes involving these options as their functionality may change as they mature.
Configuration Options
The following are the current configuration options (as of v4.59.1 on the linux platform). You can view these options on the installed Agent version by running with the --usage command line option.
Agent Configuration Options
accesskeyid=string Set access key ID, required in most cases
anonymous-ip-secret-key=string Set anonymous IP secret key. Default is to use secretaccesskey when generating anonymous IP addresses
bypass-egress-proxy-for-upstreams[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Exclude all upstream traffic from using the egress proxy Default: "false"
cleaner-interval=time-duration How often to run cleanup routine Default: "10s"
client-ip-header=string Specify the request header containing the client IP address Default: "X-Forwarded-For"
config=string Specify the configuration file Default: "/etc/sigsci/agent.conf"
context-expiration=time-duration How long to keep request context to match with response before cleanup Default: "10s"
custom-request-headers=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Add custom headers to the RPC response, which will be added to the HTTP request by the module [format is CSV if name:val pairs with $AgentResponse, $RequestID, $TagList dynamic values]
debug-log-all-the-things[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Log all the things Default: "false"
debug-log-blocked-requests[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Log when a request is blocked Default: "false"
debug-log-config-updates=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Log when config updated or checked, 0=off, 1=updated, 2=more details Default: "0"
debug-log-connection-errors=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Log when connections are dropped due an error. 0=off,1=on Default: "0"
download-cdn-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL] CDN URL to check and download new configurations before checking download-url, empty string disables CDN fetch Default: "https://wafconf.signalsciences.net"
download-config-cache=string Filename to cache latest downloaded config (if relative, then base it on shared-cache-dir)
download-config-version=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Force the downloader to download a specific config version: 0=auto versioning Default: "0"
download-failover-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL] URL to check and download new configurations if download-url is not available Default: "https://sigsci-agent-wafconf-us-west-2.s3.amazonaws.com"
download-interval=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL] How often to check for a new configuration Default: "30s"
download-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL] URL to check and download new configurations Default: "https://sigsci-agent-wafconf.s3.amazonaws.com"
envoy-expect-response-data=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Expect response data from envoy: 0=response data is not expected and some dependent product features will not be available, 1=agent will wait for response data via http_grpc_access_log gRPC API Default: "0"
envoy-grpc-address=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy gRPC address to listen on (unix domain socket path or host:port)
haproxy-spoa-address=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Haproxy SPOA address to listen on (unix domain socket path or host:port) Default: "unix:/var/run/sigsci-ha.sock"
--help (commandline only option) Dump basic help text
inspection-alt-response-codes=csv-integer [DEPRECATED] DO NOT USE: the alternative response code concept is deprecated - all codes 300-599 are now considered blocking codes and this option will be removed
inspection-anomaly-duration=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy/revproxy global duration after which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection Default: "1s"
inspection-anomaly-size=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy/revproxy global response size limit which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection Default: "524288"
inspection-debug[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy/revproxy global enable/disable inspection debug logging Default: "false"
inspection-max-content-length=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy/revproxy global max request content length that is allowed to be inspected Default: "307200"
inspection-timeout=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL] Envoy/revproxy global inspection timeout after which the system will fail open Default: "100ms"
jaeger-tracing[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Enables jaeger tracing - configured with JAEGER\_\* environment variables (currently for envoy only) Default: "false"
--legal (commandline only option) Show legal information and exit
local-networks=string Set local networks for determining the real client IP (CSV of CIDR, 'all', 'none', or 'private'). These are the networks trusted to set the client IP header. Default: "all"
log-out=string Log output location, 'stderr', 'stdout', or file name (NOTE: on Windows, important logs will be sent to the eventlog)
max-backlog=integer Maximum RPC requests in queue (by default scaled with rpc-workers) Default: "0"
max-connections=integer Maximum in-flight RPC connections (by default scaled with rpc-workers) Default: "0"
max-inspecting=integer [DEPRECATED] Reverse proxy only - maximum in-flight transactions that the engine can be inspecting, 0=unlimited Default: "0"
max-logs=integer Maximum number of log lines held while waiting to send upstream Default: "1000"
max-procs=string Maximum number or percentage of CPUs (cores) to use e.g max-procs=4 or max-procs="100%".
max-records=integer Maximum number of records held while waiting to send (by default scaled with rpc-workers) Default: "0"
reverse-proxy[=true|false] [DEPRECATED] Enable the reverse proxy, which requires setting a listener and upstream Default: "false"
reverse-proxy-tls-min-version=string [DEPRECATED] Reverse proxy TLS listener min version Default: "1.0"
revproxy-reload-on-update[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Reload the reverse proxy service config on agent config updates to support dynamic reconfiguration (only functions on OSes that support zero downtime restarts such as Linux >= 3.9 kernel) Default: "false"
rpc-address=string RPC address to listen on and serve modules from Default: "unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock"
rpc-version=integer [DEPRECATED] RPC protocol version Default: "0"
rpc-workers=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] RPC workers to use. If unset, then the max-procs value will be used Default: "0"
secretaccesskey=string Set secretaccesskey, required along with accesskeyid in most cases
server-flavor=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Server-flavor, allow distinguishing this revproxy install as a buildpack or other flavor.
server-hostname=string Server hostname. By default, the agent asks the OS for the hostname configuration unless a value is configured here.
service-shutdown-timeout=time-duration Timeout waiting for pending transactions to complete during service shutdown Default: "2s"
shared-cache-dir=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Base directory for any cache files Default: "/tmp/sigsci-agent.cache"
--show-tls-cipher-suites (commandline only option) Show available TLS cipher suites and exit
startup-probe-filepath=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Filepath to create file checked by startup probes. Creates the file once the agent has loaded a ruleset. Ex: /sigsci/tmp/startup
startup-probe-listener=string [EXPERIMENTAL] HTTP listener for responding to startup probes. Returns HTTP 200 once the agent has loaded a ruleset. Ex: 0.0.0.0:2024
statsd-address=string Set the statsd address to send metrics to (e.g., hostname:port or unix:///path/socket)
statsd-metrics=csv-string [EXPERIMENTAL] Set the statsd metrics filter (glob patterns allowed - assumed prefix if no patterns used) Default: "*"
statsd-type=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Set the statsd server type to enable advanced features (e.g., statsd or dogstatsd) Default: "statsd"
upload-log=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Log filename to write agent event data
upload-log-header-map[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] HTTP request,response header data in map format Default: "false"
upload-syslog[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] Write agent event data to syslog Default: "false"
upload-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL] URL to upload agent data Default: "https://c.signalsciences.net/0/push"
--usage (commandline only option) Dump full usage text
validate-config[=true|false] Validate the config entries provided to warn against potentially invalid entries Default: "true"
--version (commandline only option) Show version information and exit
waf-data-log=string [EXPERIMENTAL] Filename to log WAF inspection data (currently JSON format). Using "eventlog" on Windows will send these to the eventlog. Requests are logged to the provided location if they have at least one signal added by default inspectors or if they have at least one signal added by a request rule with a Request logging value of Sampled.
waf-data-log-all[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL] When logging WAF inspection data, log every request not just those with signals. Default: "false"
windows-eventlog-level=integer [EXPERIMENTAL] Set the windows eventlog level (use names that will be converted to integers: debug, info, warning, error, or none). Default: "3"
Block Based Options
The following block based options are only available as such in a configuration file. In the configuration file, they must be after all other regular options in the file.
As an alternative to a configuration file these can be configured from a command-line option or environment variable in the following format:
--option='name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...}' OR SIGSCI_OPTION='name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...}'
[revproxy-listener.NAME] Define named reverse proxy listener(s) with options (block or revproxy-listener="name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...};...")
revproxy-listener options:
access-log=string Access log filename
close-conn-on-request-smuggling[=true|false] [DEPRECATED] 'Connection: close' header will be added to requests that appear to be HTTP Request Smuggling attacks Default: "false"
conn-idle-max=integer Max idle connections in the upstream connection pool (0 will disable connection pooling) Default: "100"
conn-idle-timeout=time-duration Idle connection timeout for the upstream connection pool Default: "1m30s"
conn-keepalive=time-duration Connection keepalive interval for upstream connections Default: "30s"
conn-max-per-host=integer Maximum total number of upstream connections in any state per host (0 is unlimited). Connections over the limit will block until more are available Default: "0"
conn-timeout=time-duration Connection timeout for upstream connections Default: "30s"
enabled[=true|false] Enable/disable the reverse proxy listener Default: "true"
expect-continue-timeout=time-duration Timeout waiting for 'continue' after 'expect' for upstream traffic Default: "1s"
expose-raw-headers[=true|false] [DEPRECATED] This experimental option replaces 'close-conn-on-request-smuggling' functionality. The option will need to be enabled per each reverse proxy listener. Default: "true"
extend-content-types[=true|false] Enables extended content inspection while running in reverse proxy mode Default: "false"
grpc[=true|false] Enable proxying and inspection of gRPC traffic Default: "false"
http2[=true|false] Enable HTTP/2 support for the listener Default: "true"
http2-upstreams[=true|false] Prefer HTTP/2 for the upstreams Default: "true"
idle-timeout=time-duration Network idle timeout for the listener Default: "0s"
inspection-alt-response-codes=csv-integer [DEPRECATED] DO NOT USE: the alternative response code concept is deprecated - all codes 300-599 are now considered blocking codes and this option will be removed
inspection-anomaly-duration=time-duration Duration after which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection Default: "1s"
inspection-anomaly-size=integer Response size limit which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection Default: "524288"
log-all-errors[=true|false] Log all errors, not just common Default: "false"
minimal-header-rewriting[=true|false] Minimal header rewriting. If enabled, then only hop-by-hop headers will be removed as required by RFC-2616 sec 13.5.1. No proxy headers will be added/modified, though they will be passed through if trust-proxy-headers is set Default: "false"
pass-host-header[=true|false] Pass the client supplied host header through to the upstream (including the upstream TLS handshake for use with SNI and certificate validation) Default: "true"
read-timeout=time-duration Network read timeout for the listener Default: "0s"
remove-hop-header[=true|false] Unused hop headers will be removed from forwarded requests Default: "true"
request-timeout=time-duration Overall request timeout (will enable buffering, which may cause issues with streaming services) Default: "0s"
response-flush-interval=time-duration Interval to flush any buffered/streaming response data (0 disables forced flushes; -1 forces flushes after every write; interval values force flushes on a fixed time interval) Default: "0s"
response-header-timeout=time-duration Response header timeout waiting for upstream responses Default: "0s"
shutdown-timeout=time-duration Timeout waiting for pending transactions to complete during server shutdown Default: "30s"
tls-cipher-suites=csv-string TLS listener cipher suites. Only affects TLS 1.2 and below. [use --show-tls-cipher-suites for a list] Default: "TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256,TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA,TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA"
tls-handshake-timeout=time-duration TLS handshake timeout for upstream connections Default: "10s"
tls-key-passphrase=string TLS private key passphrase in the format type:data, where type is one of: pass or file (EX: pass:mypassword or file:/etc/secrets/tls-key-passphrase)
tls-min-version=string TLS listener min version Default: "1.0"
tls-verify-servername=string Force the servername used in upstream TLS verification; consider using pass-host-header first, but this may be required if neither the hostname used by the downstream client nor the hostname/ip used in the upstream URL is listed in the upstream TLS certificate
trust-proxy-headers[=true|false] Trust the incoming proxy (X-Forwarded-For*) header values. If not trusted, then incoming proxy headers are removed before any additions are made Default: "true"
write-timeout=time-duration Network write timeout for the listener Default: "0s"
System Environment Options
These system level environment variable based options will also affect processing.
Environment Variables
HTTP_PROXY or http_proxy=url [DEPRECATED] Proxy outbound HTTP requests through the proxy at the defined URL
HTTPS_PROXY or https_proxy=url Proxy outbound HTTPS requests through the proxy at the defined URL (takes precedence over HTTP_PROXY for HTTPS requests)
NO_PROXY or no_proxy=csv-url Comma separated list of URLs NOT to proxy or '*' for all URLs
The options are generally available in three forms, overridden in the following order:
In the configuration file (default: /etc/sigsci/agent.conf)
On the command line, prefixed with a double dash (--) (e.g., --help)
As an environment variable, all capitalized, prefixed with SIGSCI_ and dashes changed to underscores (_) (e.g., the max-procs option would become the SIGSCI_MAX_PROCS environment variable)
There are a few exceptions:
Informational options such as --help, --legal, and --version only make sense as command line options as noted.
The HTTP_PROXY environment variable is deprecated and will no longer be honored for https connections. HTTPS_PROXY must be used.
The agent will honor the system HTTPS_PROXY environment variable allowing configuration of an egress HTTPS proxy URL for those sites where outbound access must be through a proxy (e.g., HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080).
Configuring HTTPS proxy for the agent
If the system the agent is running on does not have direct internet access, it may need to be configured to access the internet via a HTTPS proxy. To do this, one or more of the HTTPS_PROXY, or NO_PROXYsystem environment variables will need to be configured.
While some systems may set this system wide, we recommend using the proxy for only the Next-Gen WAF agent.
Also, note that the package the agent relies on to determine the proxy URL from HTTPS_PROXY, NO_PROXY variables, ignores localhost or loopback addresses (e.g., 127.0.0.1, 0.0.0.0) with or without the port number. If you are relying on HTTPS_PROXY or NO_PROXY environment variables to be set with either of the aforementioned addresses, use a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) via the operating systems host file (e.g., c:\Windows\System32\Drivers\etc\hosts or /etc/hosts) and use it as the value.
Linux package-based systems
On Linux and similar systems, the sigsci-agent service (e.g., systemd, upstart, init.d) will source in the /etc/default/sigsci-agent file containing var=value pairs. To set the proxy for the agent, add the environment variable configurations into this file, one per line.
For example, to use the HTTPS proxy at 10.0.0.1 on port 8080, add the following to /etc/default/sigsci-agent:
HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
On distributions using upstart, the export function needs to be prefixed:
$ export HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
The sigsci-agent service will then need to be restarted.
Windows-based systems
On Windows-based system where the agent is run as a service, the environment variables can be set system wide. However, this may require a system reboot for the services to acknowledge the change.
If the change only needs to be set for the Next-Gen WAF agent, then set the following registry entry to update the environment settings for only the sigsci-agent service:
Add a Multi-String Value (REG_MULTI_SZ) registry entry if it does not already exist:
Edit the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\sigsci-agent\Environment value adding an environment variable and value in var=value form, one per line. For example:
HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
Restart the sigsci-agent service. This can be done manually using regedit.exe or a similar utility or via the command line with something like the following, replacing the URLs with the correct proxy URLs:
If more than one variable needs to be set, be sure to separate each var=value with a NULL (\0) character in the restart command (e.g., "HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080\0NO_PROXY=http://localhost").
Configuring the agent to use a proxy for egress traffic
The agent can be configured to use a local proxy for egress traffic to the Fastly cloud infrastructure by setting the HTTPS_PROXY environment variable. Add the following line to /etc/default/sigsci-agent, replacing IP-OR-HOST-NAME with the IP address or hostname to proxy traffic to:
Updating the sigsci-agent will remove all environment settings from the registry, therefore if one wishes to preserve any settings, consider downloading the sigsci-agent_latest.zip from Windows Agent Installation and replacing the executables.