Configuring the agent

[revproxy-listener.NAME]

Define named reverse proxy listener(s) with options (block or revproxy-listener="name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...};...")



revproxy-listener options: Define named reverse proxy listener(s) with options (block or revproxy-listener="name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...};...") 

access-log =string
Access log filename

'Connection: close' header will be added to requests that appear to be HTTP Request Smuggling attacks
Default: "false"

conn-idle-max =integer
Max idle connections in the upstream connection pool (0 will disable connection pooling)
Default: "100"

Idle connection timeout for the upstream connection pool

Connection keepalive interval for upstream connections

conn-max-per-host =integer
Maximum total number of upstream connections in any state per host (0 is unlimited). Connections over the limit will block until more are available
Default: "0"

Connection timeout for upstream connections

Enable/disable the reverse proxy listener

Timeout waiting for 'continue' after 'expect' for upstream traffic

expose-raw-headers [ =true | false ] [DEPRECATED]
This experimental option replaces 'close-conn-on-request-smuggling' functionality. The option will need to be enabled per each reverse proxy listener.
Default: "true"

Enables extended content inspection while running in reverse proxy mode

Enable proxying and inspection of gRPC traffic

Enable HTTP/2 support for the listener

Prefer HTTP/2 for the upstreams

Network idle timeout for the listener

Enable/disable websocket inspection

inspection-anomaly-duration =time-duration
Duration after which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "1s"

inspection-anomaly-size =integer
Response size limit which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "524288"

Enable/disable inspection debug logging

Max request content length that is allowed to be inspected

Inspection timeout after which the system will fail open

Log all errors, not just common

minimal-header-rewriting [ =true | false ]
Minimal header rewriting. If enabled, then only hop-by-hop headers will be removed as required by RFC-2616 sec 13.5.1. No proxy headers will be added/modified, though they will be passed through if trust-proxy-headers is set
Default: "false"

pass-host-header [ =true | false ]
Pass the client supplied host header through to the upstream (including the upstream TLS handshake for use with SNI and certificate validation)
Default: "true"

Network read timeout for the listener

Unused hop headers will be removed from forwarded requests

request-timeout =time-duration
Overall request timeout (will enable buffering, which may cause issues with streaming services)
Default: "0s"

response-flush-interval =time-duration
Interval to flush any buffered/streaming response data (0 disables forced flushes; -1 forces flushes after every write; interval values force flushes on a fixed time interval)
Default: "0s"

Response header timeout waiting for upstream responses

Timeout waiting for pending transactions to complete during server shutdown

tls-cert =string
TLS certificate file (PEM format)

TLS listener cipher suites. Only affects TLS 1.2 and below. [ use - - show-tls-cipher-suites for a list ]

TLS handshake timeout for upstream connections

Insecurely skip upstream TLS verification (for self signed certs, etc.)

tls-key =string
TLS private key file (PEM format)

TLS listener min version

tls-verify-servername =string
Force the servername used in upstream TLS verification; consider using pass-host-header first, but this may be required if neither the hostname used by the downstream client nor the hostname/ip used in the upstream URL is listed in the upstream TLS certificate

trust-proxy-headers [ =true | false ]
Trust the incoming proxy (X-Forwarded-For * ) header values. If not trusted, then incoming proxy headers are removed before any additions are made
Default: "true"

Network write timeout for the listener

