Upgrading the agent

IMPORTANT On April 15, 2025, Fastly will cease supporting agent upgrades for Next-Gen WAF services on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6. Our formal end of support announcement provides additional details. Questions or concerns? Contact your Fastly account manager or reach out to Customer Support.

IMPORTANT This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Our Agent package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system.

Limitations and considerations

When working with the Next-Gen WAF agent, keep the following things in mind:

Per our agent end-of-support policy, we support agent versions that are under two years old, and on a quarterly cadence, we deprecate and no longer support agent versions that are older than two years.

Check the agent release notes to see what's new in the agent.

The agent auto-update service checks the package downloads site for a new version of the agent and updates the agent when a new version is available.

Limitations and considerations

When setting up the agent auto-update service, keep the following in mind:

The agent auto-update service is only compatible with agents on Debian 8 or higher, Red Hat CentOS 7 or higher, and Ubuntu 18.04 or higher.

The agent auto-update service updates an agent by uninstalling the old package version and installing the latest version. Due to the agent's brief downtime during upgrade, we recommend scheduling the update when your website or web application receives low traffic.

Once the agent is installed, you can enable the agent auto-update service:

Enable the agent auto update service. $ sudo systemctl enable --now sigsci-agent-update.timer (Optional) Customize the agent auto update timer. By default, the check for new versions is performed on the second Thursday of the month. $ sudo systemctl edit sigsci-agent-update.timer [Timer] OnCalendar= OnCalendar=Thu *-*-08,09,10,11,12,13,14 03:00:00 RandomizedDelaySec=8h

To disable the agent auto-update service, run the following command:

$ sudo systemctl disable --now sigsci-agent-update.timer

The following are different forms of auto-update you can configure with Azure.

Upgrading the agent on Alpine Linux systems

To manually upgrade agents on Alpine Linux systems, follow these steps:

Upgrade the Agent package. $ apk update $ apk add sigsci-agent Restart the agent. $ sudo systemctl start sigsci-agent

Upgrading the agent on Red Hat-CentOS systems

To manually upgrade agents on a Red Hat CentOS systems, follow these steps:

RHEL 7/CENTOS 7 or higher RHEL 6/CENTOS 6 Upgrade the Agent package. $ yum -q makecache -y --disablerepo=* --enablerepo=sigsci_* $ yum install sigsci-agent Restart the agent. $ sudo systemctl restart sigsci-agent

Upgrading the agent on Ubuntu-Debian systems

To manually upgrade agents on Ubuntu or Debian systems, follow these steps:

Ubuntu 15.04 or higher Ubuntu 14.04 or lower Upgrade the Agent package. $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install sigsci-agent Restart the agent. $ sudo systemctl start sigsci-agent

Upgrading the agent on Windows systems

To manually upgrade agents on Windows systems, follow these steps: