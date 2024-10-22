.Net module install

agentEndPoint required, no default The TCP endpoint ( host:port ) that the Agent is listening on. host can be either a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.

filterHeaders optional, no default Comma-separated list of request and response headers that should not be sent to the Agent. Case insensitive. Regardless of configuration, it always includes Cookie , Set-Cookie , Authorization and X-Auth-Token .

agentRpcTimeoutMillis optional, default: 200 Maximum number of milliseconds allowed for each RPC call to the Agent.

agentConnectionPoolSize optional, default: 10 Number of connections that, once opened, will be retained in a pool.

maxPostSize optional, default: 100000 A request body above this size will not be sent to the Agent.

anomalySize optional, default: 524288 If the HTTP response is this size or larger, log it with the Agent.