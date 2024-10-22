.Net module install
IMPORTANT
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Requirements
- .NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher.
- Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for Windows. This will ensure the appropriate folder structure is in place on your file system.
- Download the latest .NET Module, or get it via Nuget.
Install
Download the latest Next-Gen WAF module for .Net via one of these methods:
Extract the contents of
sigsci-module-dotnet-x.x.x.zipto your application's
bindirectory.
Add the following sections to your application's
web.configfile:1<configuration>2 ...3 <configSections>4 <section name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.ModuleConfiguration"/>5 </configSections>67 ...8 <system.webServer>9 <modules>10 <add name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.HttpModule"/>11 </modules>12 </system.webServer>13 ...1415 <SignalSciencesModule agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737" />16 ...17</configuration>
Restart the web site service.
NOTE
Ensure the
AgentEndPoint value is set to the same IP and port configured with the Next-Gen WAF agent's
rpc-address value. See the Windows agent installation documentation for additional information about Windows agent configuration options.
.NET module configuration
|Option
|Default
|Description
agentEndPoint
|required, no default
|The TCP endpoint (
host:port) that the Agent is listening on.
host can be either a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
filterHeaders
|optional, no default
|Comma-separated list of request and response headers that should not be sent to the Agent. Case insensitive. Regardless of configuration, it always includes
Cookie,
Set-Cookie,
Authorization and
X-Auth-Token.
agentRpcTimeoutMillis
|optional, default: 200
|Maximum number of milliseconds allowed for each RPC call to the Agent.
agentConnectionPoolSize
|optional, default: 10
|Number of connections that, once opened, will be retained in a pool.
maxPostSize
|optional, default: 100000
|A request body above this size will not be sent to the Agent.
anomalySize
|optional, default: 524288
|If the HTTP response is this size or larger, log it with the Agent.
anomalyDurationMillis
|optional, default: 1000
|If the response took longer than this number of milliseconds, log it with the Agent.
Sample advanced .NET module configuration
1<SignalSciencesModule2 agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737"3 filterHeaders="X-My-Private-Header, X-My-Other-Header"4 agentRpcTimeoutMillis="200"5 agentConnectionPoolSize="10"6 maxPostSize="100000"7 anomalySize="524288"8 anomalyDurationMillis="1000"9 />
