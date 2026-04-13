Open source software in downloadable components
Last updated 2026-04-13
The following table provides information about open source technology incorporated into the downloaded components for Next-Gen WAF.
NOTE
This page will be updated to identify changes to open source third-party technology included in the current version of the downloadable software components.
|Technology
|Version
|License
apimachinery
|v0.35.3
|Apache-2.0
archiver
|v4.0.0-alpha.9
|MIT
AWS SDK for Go
|v1.55.6
|Apache-2.0
AWS SDK for Go v2
|v1.32.13
|Apache-2.0
client-go
|v0.35.3
|Apache-2.0
Cobra
|v1.10.2
|Apache-2.0
control-plane
|v1.36.0
|Apache-2.0
Datadog Go
|v2.2.0+incompatible
|MIT
Elastic Load Balancing
|v1.33.23
|Apache-2.0
exp
|v0.0.0-20230905200255-921286631fa9
|NewBSD
gabs
|v2.7.0
|MIT
glob.go
|v0.2.3
|MIT
Go App Engine
|v1.6.8
|Apache-2.0
Go JOSE
|v4.1.3
|Apache-2.0
Go Networking
|v0.49.0
|NewBSD
Go support for Protocol Buffers
|v1.36.10
|NewBSD
Go support for Protocol Buffers
|v1.5.4
|NewBSD
Go Sync
|v0.19.0
|NewBSD
Go Text
|v0.35.0
|NewBSD
go-codec
|v1.2.7
|MIT
go-diff
|v1.0.1-0.20180205163309-da645544ed44
|MIT
go-license
|v0.0.0-20180405065157-c69f41c2c8d6
|MIT
go-reuseport
|v0.0.1
|ISC
gohistogram - Histograms in Go
|v1.0.0
|MIT
Google APIs Client Library for Go
|v0.273.0
|NewBSD
Google Compute Engine API
|v1.57.0
|Apache-2.0
Gorilla WebSocket
|v1.5.3
|FreeBSD
gorilla/mux
|v1.8.1
|NewBSD
GoVersionInfo
|v0.0.0-20190209210621-63e6d1acd3dd
|MIT
gRPC Proxy
|v0.0.0-20181017164139-0f1106ef9c76
|Apache-2.0
gRPC-Go
|v1.79.3
|Apache-2.0
kin-openapi
|v0.131.0
|MIT
Kubernetes API
|v0.35.3
|Apache-2.0
Kubernetes controller-runtime
|v0.16.3
|Apache-2.0
Logrus
|v1.9.3
|MIT
mapstructure
|v1.1.2
|MIT
MessagePack Code Generator
|v1.2.4
|MIT
mongo-driver
|v1.9.1
|Apache-2.0
Oxy
|v1.4.2
|Apache-2.0
Package for equality of Go values
|v0.7.0
|NewBSD
pflag
|v1.0.10
|NewBSD
profile
|v1.7.0
|FreeBSD
psutil for Go
|v4.25.8
|NewBSD
PTerm
|v0.12.83
|MIT
snappy
|v0.0.1
|NewBSD
supports-color
|v1.2.0
|MIT
sys
|v0.42.0
|NewBSD
Testify
|v1.11.1
|MIT
Versioning Library for Go
|v1.2.1
|MPL-2.0
Viper
|v1.7.0
|MIT
YAML support for the Go language
|v3.0.1
|MIT