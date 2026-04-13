Open source software in downloadable components

  Last updated 2026-04-13

The following table provides information about open source technology incorporated into the downloaded components for Next-Gen WAF.

NOTE

This page will be updated to identify changes to open source third-party technology included in the current version of the downloadable software components.

TechnologyVersionLicense
apimachineryv0.35.3Apache-2.0
archiverv4.0.0-alpha.9MIT
AWS SDK for Gov1.55.6Apache-2.0
AWS SDK for Go v2v1.32.13Apache-2.0
client-gov0.35.3Apache-2.0
Cobrav1.10.2Apache-2.0
control-planev1.36.0Apache-2.0
Datadog Gov2.2.0+incompatibleMIT
Elastic Load Balancingv1.33.23Apache-2.0
expv0.0.0-20230905200255-921286631fa9NewBSD
gabsv2.7.0MIT
glob.gov0.2.3MIT
Go App Enginev1.6.8Apache-2.0
Go JOSEv4.1.3Apache-2.0
Go Networkingv0.49.0NewBSD
Go support for Protocol Buffersv1.36.10NewBSD
Go support for Protocol Buffersv1.5.4NewBSD
Go Syncv0.19.0NewBSD
Go Textv0.35.0NewBSD
go-codecv1.2.7MIT
go-diff v1.0.1-0.20180205163309-da645544ed44MIT
go-license v0.0.0-20180405065157-c69f41c2c8d6MIT
go-reuseportv0.0.1ISC
gohistogram - Histograms in Gov1.0.0MIT
Google APIs Client Library for Gov0.273.0NewBSD
Google Compute Engine APIv1.57.0Apache-2.0
Gorilla WebSocketv1.5.3FreeBSD
gorilla/muxv1.8.1NewBSD
GoVersionInfov0.0.0-20190209210621-63e6d1acd3ddMIT
gRPC Proxyv0.0.0-20181017164139-0f1106ef9c76Apache-2.0
gRPC-Gov1.79.3Apache-2.0
kin-openapiv0.131.0MIT
Kubernetes APIv0.35.3Apache-2.0
Kubernetes controller-runtimev0.16.3Apache-2.0
Logrusv1.9.3MIT
mapstructure v1.1.2MIT
MessagePack Code Generatorv1.2.4MIT
mongo-driverv1.9.1Apache-2.0
Oxyv1.4.2Apache-2.0
Package for equality of Go valuesv0.7.0NewBSD
pflagv1.0.10NewBSD
profilev1.7.0FreeBSD
psutil for Gov4.25.8NewBSD
PTermv0.12.83MIT
snappyv0.0.1NewBSD
supports-colorv1.2.0MIT
sysv0.42.0NewBSD
Testifyv1.11.1MIT
Versioning Library for Gov1.2.1MPL-2.0
Viperv1.7.0MIT
YAML support for the Go languagev3.0.1MIT
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