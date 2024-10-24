Sub-processors

Fastly engages certain sub-processors in connection with the provision of the Fastly Services. A sub-processor is a Fastly affiliate engaged in the processing of personal data (each a “Fastly Affiliate”) or a third-party service provider engaged by Fastly, Inc. or a Fastly Affiliate to process personal data on behalf of Fastly’s Subscribers. Fastly maintains a list of the names, entity types, and locations of all sub-processors of personal data contained in Subscriber Data and caused to be submitted to Fastly via the Services according to Subscriber’s configuration of the Services, which is set forth below.

For more information on Fastly’s data processing obligations, read our data processing terms. You may subscribe to receive email notifications of sub-processor changes at https://docs.fastly.com/changes. Notices of updates to this page will be posted on our changelog.

Fastly affiliates

These sub-processors serve as processor affiliates for Fastly. For more information about these affiliates, such as privacy concerns, email gc@fastly.com for assistance.

Name Entity Location Processing Location Fastly Australia Pty Ltd Tricor Chew and Dormers Pty Ltd Level 3 1049 Victoria Road West Ryde, NSW 2114 Australia Fastly Canada Inc. 2900 - 733 Seymour Street, PO Box 1, Vancouver, BC V6B OS6 Canada Fastly Cloud Iberica, S.L. Calle Marques De Urquijo 26, Planta 3, Puerta IZ, 28008 Madrid, Spain Spain Fastly GmbH c/o Rueter & Partner, Prielmayerstraße 3, 80335 München, Germany Germany Fastly India Private Limited 56/57 Mittal Chambers 228 Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point Mumbai 400-021 India Fastly International (Holdings) Limited Birchin Court, 5th Floor, 19-25 Birchin Lane, London, England, EC3V 9DU United Kingdom Fastly Kabushiki Kaisha Tsao Hibiya 8F, 3-3-13 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0004 Japan Japan Fastly Limited Birchin Court, 5th Floor, 19-25 Birchin Lane, London, England, EC3V 9DU United Kingdom Fastly Netherlands B.V. Markt 14, 6211CJ Maastricht, Netherlands Netherlands Fastly SG Pte. Ltd. 101 Thomson Road #14-02/03 United Square 307591 Singapore Singapore Fastly Sweden AB c/o Svalner Skatt & Transaktion Box 16115, 103 23 Stockholm, Sweden Sweden

These sub-processors serve as third-party service providers engaged by Fastly.