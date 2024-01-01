User access and control

These articles describe how to manage users with permission to access to your account.

Adding and deleting user accounts

Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate…

Changing and resetting passwords

All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser , you can reset the password of any user…

Changing names and email addresses

The Fastly web interface allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account. Changing names Anyone can change the name…

Configuring user roles and permissions

Accounts are often managed by multiple users. Each user may require different types of access based on the role they play within your…

Managing multiple accounts

Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to…

Setting up single sign-on (SSO)

If your company uses an identity provider (IdP) like Okta or OneLogin to manage user authentication, you can enable Fastly's single sign…

Unsubscribing from Fastly marketing email

If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time…

