Adding and deleting user accounts

Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate. You can delete user accounts when you no longer want someone to have access.

Before you begin

Before you begin working with user accounts, keep in mind the following:

Adding users to Signal Sciences accounts only . If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instruction in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users.

. If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instruction in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users. Changing who receives your bill. Follow our billing contact instructions to change who receives your bill.

Adding account users

Adding account users happens via an emailed invitation. Follow these instructions to manage account invitations.

Adding a user to an account

To invite a user to an account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, click Invite a user. In the Email field, enter the email address of the user to invite. From the Role options, select the role to assign the user once they accept the invitation. (Optional) Select or deselect the TLS management box to grant or remove TLS configuration access to a user. Users with the role of superuser have this permission by default. You can grant this to other roles if you choose. (Optional) Select or deselect the Bypass SSO box to allow this superuser to log in with a username and password even when SSO sign-on is enabled. (Optional) For users with the Engineer role, limit access to selected services by doing the following: From the CDN & Compute service access controls, select Limit access to selected services .

controls, select . From the Manage service access controls, select the specific permission levels for each service this user should be able to access. Leave the permissions blank to keep specific services hidden. (Optional) Limit access to selected workspaces for this user by doing the following: From the Next-Gen WAF workspace access controls, select Limit access to selected workspaces .

controls, select . From the Manage service access controls, click the switch next to the appropriate workspace to allow access to it. Click Invite to send an invitation to the email you specified. The email address of the user you invited appears in the Pending user invitations area and remains there until the invitation is accepted or seven calendar days have passed.

TIP Use the search box to search for a specific service or workspace. Click Grant access to all or Revoke access to all to enable or disable access to all services or workspaces at once.

Resending an account invitation

To resend a pending invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Resend email.

Deleting an account invitation

To delete an account invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Delete invitation.

Deleting account users

IMPORTANT Deleting the owner of the account or the primary contact? Be sure to transfer ownership first or designate a new primary contact before deleting them.

To delete a user from an account, follow the steps below: