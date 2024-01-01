Account management

These articles describe how to manage account access.

Account lockouts

Why is my account locked? For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to…

Read more
Changing company profile details

Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…

Read more
Enabling an IP allowlist for account logins through the web interface

Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…

Read more
Enabling and disabling two-factor authentication

Fastly supports two-factor authentication, a two-step verification system, for logging in to the web interface and other linked Fastly…

Read more
Logging in and using Fastly

The Fastly web interface allows you to use a web browser to log in from anywhere. If you have trouble logging in, refer to our guide on…

Read more
Monitoring account activity with the audit log

The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…

Read more
Reviewing service activity with the event log

Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…

Read more
Troubleshooting your login

This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal . I can't…

Read more
Using API tokens

API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…

Read more
Fastly
© Fastly 2024