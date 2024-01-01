- English
Account management
These articles describe how to manage account access.
Why is my account locked? For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to…Read more
Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…Read more
Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…Read more
Fastly supports two-factor authentication, a two-step verification system, for logging in to the web interface and other linked Fastly…Read more
The Fastly web interface allows you to use a web browser to log in from anywhere. If you have trouble logging in, refer to our guide on…Read more
The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…Read more
Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…Read more
This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal . I can't…Read more
API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…Read more