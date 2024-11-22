Changing names and email addresses

The Fastly web interface allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account.

TIP Need to update a password associated with your account or someone else's? Check out our guide on changing and resetting passwords.

Changing names

Anyone can change the name associated with their Fastly account. If you've been assigned the role of superuser, you can change the name of anyone currently associated with your company's Fastly account.

IMPORTANT Looking to change your name on your Signal Sciences account? If you only have a Signal Sciences account or if you have both a Fastly account and a Signal Sciences account that share the same email address, you must contact support to change your name.

Changing your name

Follow these instructions to change the name currently associated with your Fastly account:

Log in to the Fastly web interface Go to Account > Profile & security. Click Your profile. In the Name field, enter your name. Click Update Profile to save the changes.

Changing someone else's name

Follow these instructions to change the name currently associated with someone's Fastly account:

Log in to the Fastly web interface Go to Account > User management. In the Users area, find the appropriate user and then click the gear next to their name. From the menu that appears, select Edit user. In the Name field, enter the updated name. Click Update to save the changes.

Changing email addresses

To change the email address associated with your account, contact support.