Billing
These articles describe Fastly's billing and payment plans and how to make adjustments to your billing information.
We bill you as specified in your applicable ordering document. Unless otherwise specified, we will bill you monthly according to that month…Read more
Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below. Trial accounts We provide several ways to give Fastly a try before you…Read more
If you've been assigned a superuser or billing role , you can manage your account plans, including upgrading to a paid account, and review…Read more
At the end of each month, your account's billing contact will be sent an email summarizing your current usage levels and the charges your…Read more